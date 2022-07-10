ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Dawid Malan sparkles as England lay down marker in bid to avoid India whitewash

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e32oq_0gao06Op00

Dawid Malan sparkled with 77 off 39 balls as England laid down a marker of 215 for seven in their bid to avoid a Twenty20 series whitewash against India at Trent Bridge.

In his previous 10 innings in the last year, Malan was without a half-century and averaging 21 with a 105 strike-rate, but while there has been little suggestion his place was under threat, the left-hander settled any doubts in a belligerent innings containing six fours and five sixes.

Malan capitalised on being dropped on four as Harshal Patel spilled a return catch after drawing a false stroke, while Liam Livingstone’s six-heavy 42 not out from 29 balls swelled England’s total.

Following wins at the Ageas Bowl and Edgbaston in recent days, India rested Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah and fielded a largely second-string bowling attack, with England curiously opting to bat first following a couple of limp displays while chasing and brought in Phil Salt and Reece Topley.

Jos Buttler bristled briefly and used Umran Malik’s pace against him but threw his head back in despair after dragging a subtle cutter on to his stumps and while Malan got under way with a slice for four off Harshal, he was dropped from the bowler’s next ball.

Jason Roy departed for 27 after a slash at Umran Malik took the outside edge while Salt was utterly bamboozled by Harshal, whose cleverly disguised slower ball dipped alarmingly and took out off-stump.

Malan was anchoring proceedings and was particularly enjoying his match-up against Ravindra Jadeja , taking 28 runs in the 11 balls he faced against the left-arm spinner.

He celebrated a 30-ball fifty with a straight drive off Malik before then thrashing the fast bowler high over extra cover for six. He just about cleared the fielder at deep midwicket off Avesh but was well and truly motoring on after dispatching Jadeja over the rope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Th8pG_0gao06Op00

Harshal misjudged his lengths, bowling two full tosses which Liam Livingstone bludgeoned for back-to-back sixes, clearing deep square-leg by some distance on both occasions.

But in Bishnoi’s final over, Malan, attempting to go big again, top-edged high into the air, with Pant barely having to move to complete the catch, with England’s number three departing for 77 off 39 balls.

Two balls later, Moeen tried to likewise off another Bishnoi googly but Livingstone thrashed his fourth six off Avesh, who conceded back-to-back fours off Harry Brook (19 off nine balls). Livingstone was dropped in the deep by Kohli in the penultimate over as England went to 200 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

County Championship: Harris and Hogan put Glam on top against Notts

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Nottinghamshire 285 (86 overs): Montgomery 80, Hameed 70, James 50; Hogan 4-47, Harris 4-65 Glamorgan (6 pts) lead Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 86 runs with 10 second-innings wickets standing. James Harris and Michael Hogan claimed four wickets apiece as Glamorgan...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Person
Jasprit Bumrah
Person
Liam Livingstone
Person
Dawid Malan
Person
Harshal Patel
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Harry Brook
Person
Ravindra Jadeja
Person
Jason Roy
Person
Reece Topley
natureworldnews.com

Heatwave in South West England Will Hit 33C This Week According to Met Office

The majority of the UK will experience a heatwave that will go into much of next week, the scorching weather is expected to continue for us here in the southwest. The Met Office reported that the majority of the country will continue to experience warm, dry, and stable weather this weekend and into the next week.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Left behind’ neighbourhoods ‘will be hardest hit by cost-of-living crisis’

High levels of debt, financial insecurity and fuel poverty in England’s “left behind” neighbourhoods mean residents will be hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis, research suggests.Areas identified as “left behind” have experienced a sharper rise in fuel poverty than other deprived areas, and are also disproportionately affected by rising energy caps, according to a new report.The research was carried out by Oxford Consultants for Social Inclusion (OCSI) for the All-Party Parliamentary Group for “left behind” neighbourhoods as part of its inquiry into levelling up.These are areas with poor physical and digital connectivity, low levels of community engagement and a lack...
ECONOMY
BBC

County Championship: Burns leads Surrey fightback after Tattersall career-best

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day two) Yorkshire 521: Lyth 183, Tattersall 180*; Lawes 4-51 Surrey (1pt) trail Yorkshire (5pts) by 330 with 9 wickets standing. England opener Rory Burns led a strong Surrey response to Yorkshire's first-innings 521 with a largely unruffled 94 not out...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Whitewash#Lay Down
BBC

Hayden Kerr: Derbyshire's Australian all-rounder leaves after side strain injury

Australian all-rounder Hayden Kerr has left beaten T20 Blast quarter-finalists Derbyshire prematurely after suffering a side strain injury. Kerr, 26, from the great Sir Donald Bradman's home town of Bowral, New South Wales, signed in May as cover across all forms of cricket for injured Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal.
SPORTS
BBC

U20 Six Nations Summer Series: South Africa 47-27 Wales

U20 Six Nations Summer Series final: South Africa v Wales. Try: Nel, Lange 3, Hartzenberg 2, James Cons: Mngomezulu 3, Don 3. Try: Grady, Westwood, Fackrell, Jenkins Con: Hawkins 2 Pens: Hawkins. South Africa cruised to victory over Wales in the Under-20 Six Nations Summer Series final in Treviso. Louw...
WORLD
BBC

County Championship: Batters dominating between Sussex and Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Leicestershire 159-1: Kimber 91*, Patel 67*; Finn 1-30 Leicestershire (1 pt) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 429 runs. Leicestershire produced an impressive response after Sussex racked up 588 on the second day of their County Championship match at...
SPORTS
BBC

Flynn Clarke: Walsall sign Norwich midfielder on season-long loan

Walsall have continued the re-shaping of their squad with the signing of teenager Flynn Clarke on a season-long loan from Norwich City. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder began his career at Peterborough before joining the Canaries last summer and is the Saddlers' 13th summer recruit. Clarke has been a regular in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
BBC

Wales' hockey teams to face South Africa ahead of Commonwealths

Wales' hockey teams will host South Africa in the final Tests before the start of the Commonwealth Games. Five matches will be played on 16, 17 and 19 July - the first on the new pitch at Cardiff's National Hockey Centre. Both nations are fairly evenly matched in terms of...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool fans exonerated after being ‘unfairly blamed’ for Champions League final choas

Liverpool FC fans have been exonerated for the chaos at the 2022 Champions League final by a French senate report, which stated supporters were "unfairly blamed" by the Minister of the Interior in order to "divert attention from the inability of the state" to safely stage the event.A provisional reporting of the findings from the event, which started over half an hour late, instead put the responsibility on "major shortcomings" in: "intelligence" as regards "several hundred violent and co-ordinated offenders"; transport routes for supporters; insufficient communication; and issues going further back in terms of basic planning. Laurent Lefon, co-chair of...
UEFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay Yorkshire leg continues

The Queen's Baton Relay is set to continue its tour of Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The relay began the English leg of its tour on the 4 July and included a tour of London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It will be carried through Hull, Beverley,...
SPORTS
BBC

Heatwave: Tropical nights recorded as temperatures soar in England

Tropical nights have been recorded across England as one city endured its hottest night since records began. A tropical night, when temperatures fall no lower than 20C, happened in three places - two in Yorkshire and one in Nottinghamshire - on Monday night. Sheffield experienced the UK's highest minimum temperature...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

742K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy