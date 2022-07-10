Erling Haaland targets Champions League success after Manchester City unveiling

(Getty Images)

Erling Haaland said he followed his gut feeling when he decided to join Manchester City.

The Norway striker believes he can improve every element of his game under Pep Guardiola as he set his sights on winning the Champions League with his new club.

He sealed a £51 million move to the Etihad Stadium as City won the battle for the signature of one of the most prolific young forwards in the game.

Haaland’s father, Alf Inge, was a City midfielder two decades ago and while that was a factor in deciding to come to the Premier League rather than going to Real Madrid, he explained: “I just had the feeling in my stomach, I had the feeling for City. It is nice to be here. I was born in England, I lived here for four years and then I moved to Norway, so it is a good feeling.”

The 22-year-old scored 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund but feels he can get better again at City. “Everything: headers, shooting, left foot, right foot, movement, with the ball, off the ball,” he said, citing the potential areas for improvement.

He is confident he will settle quickly, adding: “It is a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything so it is a big challenge but I know how it is to come to a new club, I have done it a couple of times before. I am really looking forward to it.”

City have won four Premier League titles in the last five years but European titles have proved elusive and Haaland is targeting glory in continental competition.

“The Champions League is my favourite competition so you have the answer there,” he added. “City are already Premier League winners and there is so much potential. I am really excited.”