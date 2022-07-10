Special Weather Statement issued for Grayson, Smyth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 06:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Buchanan FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 625 AM EDT, Flooding has been reported across several roadways across the warned area. This includes, but is not limited to route 16, route 11, route 9 and route 12 in McDowell county. In addition, minor flooding is being reported at the gauge at Bradshaw on the Tug Fork river. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Welch, Grundy, Gary, War, Northfork, Gilbert Creek, Big Rock, Davy, Bradshaw, Iaeger, Keystone, Anawalt, Kimball, Jolo, Avondale, Coalwood, Panther, Cucumber, Stacy and Hurley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO