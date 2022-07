ROCKFORD, IL. – After beginning the second half 3-0, the Rafters have finally dropped their first game in the second half. Wisconsin Rapids fell short to the Rockford Rivets at Rivets stadium tonight, 2-1. The Rafters put two runners in scoring position with two outs in the top of the first via a McKinley Erves double and a Jacob Igawa single. However, they were left stranded there to end the inning. Rafters starter, Cooper Robinson, shut down the Rivets 1-2-3 to end the first. The Rafters again had two runners in scoring position with two outs in the top of second, but again left them stranded to end the inning. Cooper Robinson recorded another scoreless inning in the home half of the second.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO