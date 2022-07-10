ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Jandebeur’s MotorSports Park Hosting Kite Flight Benefit

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ngt9F_0ganyTL700

A park in Okmulgee is hosting its first kite flight benefit.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jandebeur’s MotorSports Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, bounce houses and kite-flying contests with prizes and a few kites given out for free.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under and free for children four and under.

The money raised will be dedicated to Youth On Wheels and bike trails around Okmulgee.

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

New Food Truck Park Opens At Historic Northland Shopping Center

A new food truck park is adding flavor to the Phoenix District. It's an area of town the city that is being revitalized, and leaders said this is something the area needs. Eat 36 Street North Food Truck Park is turning a former food desert into the latest lunch spot with food trucks like Soul Food on Wheels.
TULSA, OK
106.3 The Buzz

Rock On with Free Tickets to Rocklahoma 2022!

It's time again to melt your face off during the 15th annual Rocklahoma music festival, and we have a chance for you to win tickets!. Rocklahoma will take place September 2-4, 2022, in Pryor, Oklahoma, with a lineup featuring Korn, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown and more. How to Play.
PRYOR, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Okmulgee, OK
KTUL

Subway to offer free sandwiches July 12

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — To celebrate its new menu items, Subway will be giving away one million free sandwiches nationwide. On July 12 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the first 50 people at participating Subway locations will receive a free 6-inch Subway Series sub. This is the first...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kites#Motorsports#Vehicles
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

HOLD MY BEER: Tulsa PD searches for beer thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a beer thief. Surveillance cameras captured a man running out of a QuikTrip near Highway 412 and Gilcrease Museum Road last week. After running out the front doors with two packs of Bud Light and a smile on his face, police...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Cigarette Caused Muskogee Apartment Fire, Displacing Dozens Of Families

A Muskogee apartment fire that displaced around 90 people was caused by a discarded cigarette or cigar according to officials with the City of Muskogee. The American Red Cross has a temporary shelter at the Muskogee Civic Center until housing can be found. The city said several pets were rescued from the fire and taken to the Muskogee Animal Hospital, but some pets are still missing.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma woman awakens on bridge, 60 feet above Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman is being evaluated in a Tulsa-area hospital after police said she awoke at around 10 a.m. Sunday in a precarious position. According to KOKI-TV, the woman awoke on the 71st Street Bridge, roughly 60 feet above water that measured only about 2 feet in depth.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Woman wakes up on 71st Street Bridge 60 feet above the Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — Around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, a woman reportedly woke up on the 71st Street Bridge, 60-feet above, two feet deep shallow water. “I think there was probably some substance abuse involved,” said Andy Little, the Public Information Officer with the Tulsa Fire Department [TFD]. The...
KXII.com

Driver killed in collision with horse in Pittsburg Co.

CROWDER, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man was killed when his vehicle collided with a horse on US Highway 69 Monday morning. Oklahoma troopers said Kevin Bush, 54, of Stigler, was driving southbound around 4 a.m. near Crowder when his Ford Escape struck a horse in the roadway, departed to the right and came to rest in a field.
CROWDER, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Delaware County fatal crash, Tulsa school audit, fundraiser for some special athletes and food trucks swelter in the heat

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – One man is dead in Delaware County following a crash between a utility terrain vehicle and an SUV. The crash occurred Saturday night around 9:30p on US 412 Alternate and South 590 Road. Officials say 19-year-old Lonnie Bridges of Kansas, Oklahoma was killed after failing to yield to the oncoming SUV. 18-year-old Jada Jones was a passenger in the UTV and was treated and released at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville.
News On 6

Couple Says Car Was Stolen Days Before Move To Colorado

A Broken Arrow couple is without a car after they say it was stolen just days before they are set to move to Colorado. The couple said they are supposed to leave for Colorado on Friday and need to get there soon to start new jobs. Jasmine Meis said she...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

18-year-old dies after Creek County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 18-year-old died and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a wreck near Bristow on July 6 around 4:15 p.m. A 19-year-old was driving a 2021 Chevy Tahoe with passengers Abreanna Proberts, 18, and a 16-year-old. A woman driving a 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy