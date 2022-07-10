Jandebeur’s MotorSports Park Hosting Kite Flight Benefit

A park in Okmulgee is hosting its first kite flight benefit.

The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jandebeur’s MotorSports Park.

There will be live music, food trucks, bounce houses and kite-flying contests with prizes and a few kites given out for free.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under and free for children four and under.

The money raised will be dedicated to Youth On Wheels and bike trails around Okmulgee.