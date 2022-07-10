ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Lake County sheriff calls for full ban on assault-style rifles after Highland Park shooting

By Terry Keshner
 2 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

The Lake County Sheriff said there should be a full ban on assault-style rifles following the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park.

Sheriff John Idleburg went on social media Saturday and said he felt it was important "to wait a few days" before making public comments about the shooting.

Idleburg said he was at the parade. He said police, paramedics, 911 operators, and everyday citizens were heroes that day.

With regard to the alleged shooter, Robert Crimo III, Idleburg said he hopes Crimo “never sees the outside of a prison cell for the rest of his life.

The sheriff continued, though, and wrote that he hopes “this is the last mass shooting we live through before assault-style rifles are banned.”

The rifles are “nothing more than killing machines,” Idleburg said, “And they have no place in a civilized society.”

Last week, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said red-flag laws at the state level aren’t enough, and he added that the parents of the alleged Highland Park shooter should bear culpability for the mass shooting.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Constitution
2d ago

Good thing we have an election coming Time for a republican Sherriff that will arrest criminals and not punish law abiding citizens. Then again there is not such thing as an assault rifle anyway that is a verb a gun is a noun. It is an action not a thing!

Joe
2d ago

The weapon that was used was a rifle, Not an assault weapon. Only the military have assault weapons. The weapon used discharges one bullet with one trigger pull. The same as any other rifle. I do believe there is no need for large capacity ammunition magazines though.

Raul Gomez
2d ago

I seen what those bullets do when I go visit Mexico.I love guns but all truth and reality those things shouldn't be sold unless you are going to Ukraine or something.A handgun with hollow points is more then enough.

