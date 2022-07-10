Lake County sheriff calls for full ban on assault-style rifles after Highland Park shooting

Photo credit Getty Images

The Lake County Sheriff said there should be a full ban on assault-style rifles following the deadly Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park.

Sheriff John Idleburg went on social media Saturday and said he felt it was important "to wait a few days" before making public comments about the shooting.

Idleburg said he was at the parade. He said police, paramedics, 911 operators, and everyday citizens were heroes that day.

With regard to the alleged shooter, Robert Crimo III, Idleburg said he hopes Crimo “never sees the outside of a prison cell for the rest of his life.

The sheriff continued, though, and wrote that he hopes “this is the last mass shooting we live through before assault-style rifles are banned.”

The rifles are “nothing more than killing machines,” Idleburg said, “And they have no place in a civilized society.”

Last week, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said red-flag laws at the state level aren’t enough, and he added that the parents of the alleged Highland Park shooter should bear culpability for the mass shooting.

