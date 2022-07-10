ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSP: Motorcycle driver ejected, killed after losing control of speeding bike on I-696

By WWJ Newsroom
 2 days ago
FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A motorcycle rider is dead after being thrown from their bike on a Metro Detroit freeway Saturday night.

Michigan State Police officials say the victim was driving their motorcycle at an “excessive rate of speed” on I-696 around 10 p.m. Saturday when they lost control near Inkster Road.

Officials say the biker was ejected and landed in the ditch along the right side of the freeway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the freeway was closed for several hours while authorities investigated.

MSP officials did not release the name or age of the victim.

Police did not say whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Authorities have not said whether any other vehicles were involved.

The Oakland Press

Waterford man enters plea in manslaughter case

A Waterford man has opted out of trial, pleading no contest to a charge of manslaughter, amended from an open murder charge. A few days prior to his trial scheduled to start July 11, Bryan Maurice Wilson, 31, entered his plea before Oakland County Circuit Judge Yasmine Poles for the fatal shooting of Antonio “Tone Muns” Munson, 25. Munson was found dead Jan. 13, 2021 in his Dodge Durango outside D’Anton’s Coney Island on Huron Street near Telegraph Road.
