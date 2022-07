Chuck enjoys traveling, and over the years, has had the opportunity to visit many fascinating places in the U.S. and the world. On a Saturday this past autumn, after a couple of years of delay due to COVID, the 35th Annual Tucson Celtic Festival and Highland Games were held once again. With the weather turning colder, the snowbirds (i.e., retirees who migrate south each fall) and tourists began arriving yet again for Tucson’s winter tourist season and associated outdoor festivals and events.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO