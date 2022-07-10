Festival of Speed brings bicycle racing to Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Those looking for fast-paced bicycle racing did not have to turn to Europe on Saturday.

Instead of the Tour de France, sport-lovers took in bicycle racing in Fitchburg at the Festival of Speed. The cycling state championship pitting some of the best cyclists in the Dairyland against each other.

There was much more than just biking to enjoy. Families could enjoy live music, food and fireworks.

