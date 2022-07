When Eagles training camp starts in two weeks, I’ll have the binocs focused on Darius Slay’s reps against A.J. Brown. We haven’t witnessed this sort of thing recently at Eagles camp — a veteran Pro Bowl receiver in his prime going against a veteran Pro Bowl corner in his prime. For anything similar, you probably have to go back more than a decade, to Asante Samuel vs. Desean Jackson. Those duels were mostly about speed — Samuel wasn’t a physical corner, and Jackson struggled to hit 170 pounds. The trash talk was entertaining, though.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO