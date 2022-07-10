ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erling Haaland not feeling the pressure of his big-money move to Manchester City

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dc7ls_0ganx3kv00

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists he does not feel any pressure joining the Premier League champions.

The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51million.

But despite the expectation the forward, who turns 22 next week, intends to enjoy himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKY7S_0ganx3kv00
Manchester City presented new signings, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to supporters outside the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Asked how he would approach the challenge he said: “Like I have been doing my whole career, try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much.

“Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard.”

On what he would bring to the Premier League, Haaland added: “Hopefully some more quality with me as a striker I want to have fun, when I have fun I score goals, I smile, I enjoy playing football, I smile a lot.”

When he was told he was already the favourite to be next season’s Premier League top scorer, the Norwegian said: “The most important thing is to enjoy.”

Haaland inherits the City number nine shirt vacated by the club’s all-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero, who left last summer for Barcelona only to be forced into retirement by a heart problem.

It is a shirt which is familiar to him as he already has a match-worn shirt given to him by the Argentinian.

Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard

“He is a legend, one of the best ever to play in the Premier League and I remember a lot of goals he scored, especially the 93.20 goal (which won City’s first Premier League title in 2012), so I remember a lot of goals from him.”

Haaland is keen to follow in his footsteps and lay down a legacy at City after a rapid rise which has seen him join his fifth club in almost six years.

“I signed a five-year deal so we have to start there,” he said when asked if now was the time to set down some roots.

He does not, however, believe his progress is ahead of schedule.

“In some ways but also not when you see how I have been performing,” he said.

“It was a big step going to Molde from my hometown club, it was a a big step going to Salzburg, Dortmund and now City but it has been going good.”

While City have been dominant domestically, winning the Premier League in four of the last five seasons, the Champions League has remained out of their reach.

Haaland was asked if he was the answer to City’s so-far fruitless quest for European club football’s biggest prize.

“I said it before, the Champions League is my favourite competition, so you have the answer there,” he added.

“It is a big challenge, it is a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything, so it is a big challenge but I know how it is to come to a new club, I have done it a couple of times before. I am really looking forward to it.

“I played against them in the Champions League last year and you see something on TV and then when you meet it is completely different.

“I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like ‘(Ilkay) Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka’.

“It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of.”

Haaland has already made an impression on one of his new team-mates, goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, whose Bundesliga experience with Arminia Bielefeld means he has been able to watch his development at close hand.

“His transition is really outstanding. When I saw him in Salzburg he was a bit thin, now he’s a monster, with his size, speed, quality in shooting and heading, he’s the full package that you can get,” said the 29-year-old, who has arrived as back-up to Ederson.

Haaland is not the only new forward to join up for pre-season training this summer, with Argentinian Julian Alvarez also arriving from River Plate having been loaned back to the Buenos Aires club after signing a deal with City in January.

“Manchester City has a lot of history with Argentinian players. I came here to create my own history, create my own path and help City reach the top and continue the success it has been having,” said the 22-year-old.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Stefan Ortega
ClutchPoints

Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links

Harry Kane is one of the world’s best strikers, and as such he’s frequently being linked with moves away from Tottenham to join some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Amid the latest rumors surrounding the English talisman, Kane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who run the risk of losing their own star […] The post Tottenham drops Harry Kane bombshell amid recent Bayern Munich links appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola is left startled on a late-night bike ride through Manchester after being chased down by a shouting fan wanting a photo as the City boss begins pre-season

Pep Guardiola looked less than impressed when a late-night cycle through Manchester was disrupted by an over-zealous fan trying to grab a picture. The Manchester City manager was out and about in the city centre on his bike when a fan spotted the Spaniard cycling in the distance. Not content...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund#The Premier League#Norwegian#Argentinian
The Independent

‘A manager’s dream’: Rodri signs new five-year contract with Manchester City

Rodri has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester City, tying him down to the Etihad until 2027.The 26-year-old had two years remaining on his existing deal with the Premier League champions, having joined in a £62.8m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2019.Rodri was an integral figure in City’s third title win in four seasons last term, impressing at the base of Pep Guardiola’s midfield.“Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career,” the Spain international said. “I have loved every second. The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Here We Go: Jorge Mendes will try to keep moving Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United expect him to stay

The next days and weeks are going to be vital for Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Portuguese star made his intentions clear with Manchester United to leave as soon as possible because his priority is to try a new experience and play in the Champions League. He believes that Man United's ambition in the transfer market, or lack thereof, is not comparable to other top Premier League clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City. In short, Ronaldo wants out and his agent Jorge Mendes is exploring options around Europe to find a new destination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Doctors say boy in life-support fight is ‘unresponsive’ and will not recover

A 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute after suffering brain damage three months ago is “unresponsive” and will not recover, a barrister representing hospital bosses has told a High Court judge. Martin Westgate QC told Mr Justice Hayden on Monday that Archie Battersbee suffered...
HEALTH
newschain

Family day at Wimbledon final as Djokovic and Cambridges’ children among crowd

The men’s singles final became a family affair as Prince George watched his first ever Wimbledon match and Novak Djokovic’s daughter waved at her dad as he celebrated winning the championship. The Serbian player won his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Australian Nick Kyrgios in a dramatic final...
TENNIS
newschain

New Zealand keeper Anna Leat signs for Aston Villa on two-year deal

Aston Villa have announced the signing of goalkeeper Anna Leat to a two-year deal. The New Zealand international joins the Villans from West Ham where she made her senior debut last season, one of four appearances for the Hammers across all competitions. The 21-year-old scored the winning penalty at the...
FIFA
Daily Mail

'Seen things we've been crying out for the last few years': Rio Ferdinand impressed by Manchester United's performance in 4-0 rout of Liverpool as he labels result as a 'good day at the office' for new boss Erik ten Hag

Rio Ferdinand has showered Erik ten Hag in praise after watching Manchester United thrash arch-rivals Liverpool 4-0 in their pre-season meeting in Bangkok. It was a superb display by United, who surged into a three-goal lead before half-time with Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial all on target. Facundo Pellistri added a fourth before the end to get Ten Hag’s reign off to an excellent start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager to be given freedom of the city

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to be given the freedom of the city after leading the Reds to huge success. Liverpool City Council will recommend conferring honorary Freedom of the City status on the 55-year-old German at a meeting next week. Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy