The Apple iPhone is a wonderful thing, but it's not keen on water. Liquid and high-end electronics are a bad combination, as we all know full well, and while most recent iPhones are water-resistant to varying degrees, you'd think twice about whipping out your iPhone in a torrential downpour or taking it into the shower with you. Even a spot of moisture can spoil the experience; ever tried to unlock your phone with Touch ID when you've just got out of the bath? It's a recipe for a bunch of failed attempts and finally having to tap in your access code manually (and who wants to do that?!)

