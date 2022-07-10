South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
A domestic violence suspect led police on a chase across Los Angeles County Tuesday night. The pursuit originated from West Covina then snaked its way through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets. West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, […]
A woman died after she was struck by an SUV while crossing a street in West Hollywood early Tuesday. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Hammond Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman was walking on a marked crosswalk and crossing against a red […]
Riverside police have confirmed that the suspect wanted in several shootings at 7-Elevens across SoCal on July 11 is the same one involved in their shooting investigation. A father of three was shot in the head at a Riverside 7-Eleven, and his daughter said he's a strong man. Kaya Harrel...
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the first half of the year, homicides recorded by the Los Angeles Police Department hit the highest level in over a decade. "181 murder victims. We're on pace for a 15 year high. This is very, very scary for our city and it's scary for the residents that we are supposed to protect," said Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz with the Los Angeles Police Protective League.
A Sylmar man accused of rear-ending a Filipino family at a North Hollywood drive-thru and then uttering racial slurs and physically assaulting the victims pleaded not guilty Monday to two battery charges. Nicholas Weber, 31, is charged with one felony count of battery with serious bodily injury and a misdemeanor...
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Lancaster Station responded to the East 400 block of Woodlark Street in the city of Lancaster to investigate a possible home invasion around 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Upon arrival, deputies set up a containment...
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday he was “troubled” by a video that appears to show an officer kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a July 3 arrest in Hollywood. The officer was removed from the field pending the results of an investigation,...
DOWNEY - Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner's office.
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body, according to authorities. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, one person was shot at a home in the 1100 block of...
7-Eleven franchises in Los Angeles were encouraged to close Monday night following multiple robberies that left two people dead. On Monday, the chain celebrated its 95th birthday with free Slurpee drink giveaways and $1 snacks. KTLA reports the closings were prompted by 7-Eleven corporate leaders. “Our hearts are with the...
LONG BEACH – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died...
Olympic medalist and model Kim Glass took to social media to talk about an assault that left her with fractured facial bones and several cuts in Downtown Los Angeles over the weekend. Glass posted on her Instagram account that she was saying goodbye to a friend after lunch Saturday when a man she described as […]
An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
LANCASTER, Calif. – An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning following a SWAT team barricade at Estrada Courts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of Lorena St. and Glenn Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and quickly began to block incoming traffic from Olympic Street into the housing project, an LAPD spokesperson said.
