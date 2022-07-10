ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South LA house party turns deadly

By City News Service
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES – A man, approximately 25 years old, was fatally wounded while attending a...

Authorities ID man killed at South LA house party

LOS ANGELES – County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man pleads not guilty to killing South LA man

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to fatally stabbing a 70-year-old man in the South Los Angeles area and attacking another man less than a week earlier. Keonte Woods, 26, of Los Angeles, is charged with murder and a knife use allegation for the May 5 killing of Dal Keun Lee, along with a count of assault with a deadly weapon involving an alleged attack April 30 on a separate victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bullets fly on Santa Monica Blvd./Crescent Heights

Two drivers exchanged gunfire at about 1:40AM Monday on Santa Monica Blvd. and Crescent Heights, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. One suspect was arrested; the other fled the scene in his vehicle. A bullet pierced the wall of a residence nearby, but no injuries were reported. Detectives with the department are currently investigating this case.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Domestic violence suspect leads authorities on pursuit from West Covina

A domestic violence suspect led police on a chase across Los Angeles County Tuesday night. The pursuit originated from West Covina then snaked its way through areas of South Los Angeles on freeways and surface streets. West Covina police confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, […]
WEST COVINA, CA
Homicides in Los Angeles reach highest level in 15 years during 1st half of 2022: Report

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the first half of the year, homicides recorded by the Los Angeles Police Department hit the highest level in over a decade. "181 murder victims. We're on pace for a 15 year high. This is very, very scary for our city and it's scary for the residents that we are supposed to protect," said Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz with the Los Angeles Police Protective League.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 men killed at Downey party identified

DOWNEY - Three men who were shot to death while attending a party in Downey were publicly identified Monday. Paul Gonzales was a 33- year-old resident of Los Angeles, Shawn Garcia was a 36-year-old Pico Rivera resident and there was no city of residence available for 43-year-old Brandon Chavez, according to the coroner's office.
DOWNEY, CA
Authorities ID man killed on Long Beach freeway

LONG BEACH – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Christopher Yuhas, 40, of Fullerton, died...
LONG BEACH, CA
Shootings at SoCal 7-Elevens Leave Clerk Dead, Others Injured

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day. Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea...
BREA, CA
Antelope Valley shooting leaves one man dead and another injured

LANCASTER, Calif. – An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA
Attempted murder suspect apprehended after SWAT barricade at Estrada Courts

An attempted murder suspect was taken into custody late Monday morning following a SWAT team barricade at Estrada Courts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers arrived at the intersection of Lorena St. and Glenn Ave. shortly after 8:30 a.m. and quickly began to block incoming traffic from Olympic Street into the housing project, an LAPD spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

