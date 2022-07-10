South LA house party turns deadly

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In the first half of the year, homicides recorded by the Los Angeles Police Department hit the highest level in over a decade. "181 murder victims. We're on pace for a 15 year high. This is very, very scary for our city and it's scary for the residents that we are supposed to protect," said Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz with the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO