ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combined Locks, WI

Combined Locks warehouse fire contained

By Chris Lemmo
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQrfp_0ganvTsO00

Fire crews from around the region were called in to combat a large fire at the Warehouse Specialists building in Combined Locks around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were on-site for over 24 hours before being able to leave the area Saturday afternoon.

Fire departments from around the region were called in to battle the blaze. It is reported that 67 departments were on scene and well over one million gallons of water was used to contain the fire.

The municipal water system was unable to keep up with the extraordinarily high demand. A fill site was set up at the Kimberly boat launch.

Water was tendered to the site and unloaded into portable tanks that were used by the various fire departments.

The building contained fire doors that were properly closed at the time. These doors act as a blocker to prevent further spread of the fire.

Excavators pulled away burning stacks of paper material and collapsed building to help firefighters organize the scene.

The Community Emergency Response Team (C.E.R.T.) was also on-site for over 24 hours. They set up a base for firefighters to cool off, eat, drink and receive treatment.

Many area restaurants and stores also donated food and bottled water for firefighters. Marv Hollfelder is a founding member of C.E.R.T. He says the response was overwhelming.

"The response from the businesses and individuals in the community again, as in every fire we work is just tremendous. We had people bringing in stuff and we could hardly hand it out fast enough to the firefighters," Hollfelder said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMJ4 News

Several injured after powerboat crashes into paddleboat in Oshkosh, flees scene

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Several people were injured when a powerboat crashed into a paddleboat in Winnebago County and then fled the scene on Saturday, July 9. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat carrying 43 passengers was severely damaged when it was struck by a private 45-foot powerboat carrying seven people.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there. Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street,...
HOWARD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Combined Locks, WI
Accidents
City
Combined Locks, WI
Combined Locks, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
94.3 Jack FM

Police In Touch With The Driver In A Weekend Boat Crash

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – After a crash caused serious damage to a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat along the Fox River in Oshkosh over the weekend, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has made contact with the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat that apparently struck the paddleboat. The paddleboat...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat operator arrested in Fox River boat crash, faces several charges

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the boat operator that is accused of slamming into a commercial stern-wheel pleasure cruise paddleboat with 43 passengers on board on Saturday, July 9. According to a release, Jason Lindemann, 52, from Oshkosh was arrested for 12...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Passenger of Oshkosh boat crash speaks out

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After two boats collided on Sunday on the Fox River, a passenger of one of the boats recounted what happened. Becky Meissner, an Oshkosh resident, was celebrating a friend’s birthday party on the upper level of a two-story paddleboat when a power boat crashed into them.
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#The Warehouse#Accident
nbc15.com

Med Flight called to multiple vehicle crash on I-39

ENDEAVOR, Wis. (WMTV) - Med Flight was called to a multiple vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on I-39 near Portage. Marquette County dispatch confirmed they received a call about a multiple vehicle wreck on I-39 near mile marker 102 at approximately 1 p.m. Officials also stated that there were multiple injuries...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly motorcycle crash on I-41 in Marinette County

GROVER, Wis. (WFRV) – One individual died due to a motorcycle crash on I-41 when they lost control of their motorcycle on the highway. According to a release, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 9. Deputies do believe that alcohol played a factor, and after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Construction Reminder for Sheboygan County Motorists

For those who will be traveling in Sheboygan County, the Wisconsin DOT is reminding you of a construction project that is scheduled to begin today. The southbound I-43 on and off-ramps will be completely closed at Highway 42 from 5:00 this morning through 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The northbound ramps...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Winnebago Co. Sheriff: Suspected powerboat driver contacted, still looking for others

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County have reportedly contacted the driver of the powerboat that collided with a paddleboat carrying 43 passengers. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected owner/operator of the powerboat as well as two other occupants. However, authorities are still trying to identify and speak with the four others who were on the boat.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Washington Co. | By Lt. Jason Guslick

ORIGINAL POST- On Friday July 8, 2022 at 8:09 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on US 45 traveling southbound, south of CTH PV. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jackson Police Officers and Jackson Fire & Rescue was dispatched and responded...
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm tears down trees in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some storms moved through Northeast Wisconsin Saturday night, tearing down trees in Oshkosh. Action 2 News hears several trees and branches are down near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus and surrounding neighborhoods. The Oshkosh Police Department said the city’s forestry crew is taking care of downed...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Incident in downtown GB cleared

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are clearing the scene after responding to a situation in downtown Green Bay on Sunday. Just after 4:30 p.m. Local 5 was notified of a situation in the area of N. Washington and Cherry Street. No roads were closed during the incident. Shortly...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Downtown Green Bay incident started from an argument, threats with gun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Police Department have given an update on the incident that occurred on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. in downtown Green Bay. A Green Bay Police Department member told Local 5 News that the incident started as an argument between two people. It was reported that a man in a car implied that he had a gun to another person in a different vehicle during that argument.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy