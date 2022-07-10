ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County walk for a cause

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quMyT_0ganurtv00

MADISON, Wis. — A long day on their feet was worth it for members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.

The group held a walk Saturday to raise money for their future. The event included a one-mile Black history walk through downtown Madison and a stop at each Boys and Girls Club site in the county.

2022 marked 20 years of service for the Club.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie to hold Adventure Day Thursday to support Sunshine Place, honor Cory Barr

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For the second year, Sun Prairie will host Adventure Day to support Sunshine Place, a local group that supports the community. The event honors the memory of Captain Cory Barr, a volunteer firefighter who was killed in an explosion in 2018. Before his death, Barr had expressed a desire to hold an event in Downtown Sun Prairie benefitting Sunshine Place.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: Artrageous Wednesdays in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. – The public is invited to attend Artrageous Wednesdays on the Rock County Historical Society (RCHS) grounds this summer. Held each Wednesday, the events feature live music, local artists selling their wares, food trucks, beverages, and children’s activities. It’s set outdoors and in the Tallman Carriage House at 450 N. Jackson St. in Janesville. Each evening will run...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Unlucky ducks: Animal control rescues ducks from green roof of Madison’s Central Library

MADISON, Wis. — Some local ducks found themselves out of luck when they got stuck on the green roof at Madison’s Central Library on Monday. In an email to News 3 Now Monday afternoon, Central Library marketing specialist Liz Boyd said an administrator saw the mother duck and four ducklings on the roof making their way toward a solar array....
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
nbc15.com

DCSO: All reports in Quadren Wilson OIS investigation handed off to Dane Co. DA

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After five months the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says their job is done in the investigation into an officer involved shooting that happened in Madison. They say Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne now has everything he requested in order to make the decision on whether charges will be filed against two DCI agents who shot Quadren Wilson back on Feb. 3.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin lowers adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’

JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you’re interested in welcoming a furry friend into your home, now is a perfect time. The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is slashing its adoption fees to just $50 this week as part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters program. The special price applies to most dogs six months and older and adult cats. The discount...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Merrimac Ferry closes for second time on Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After being shut down for most of last week, the Merrimac Ferry closed again Monday morning for maintenance. It didn’t take nearly as long to get the ferry going again this week. By 12:45 p.m., the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported it was back online and shuttling people across the Wisconsin River.
MERRIMAC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Club#The Boys#Charity#Rewritten
nbc15.com

28-Foot long Idaho potato to appear in Sun Prairie for National Fry Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a party, and you can have fries if you want to. The Big Idaho Potato Truck is celebrating National French Fry Day this year in Sun Prairie. The truck, which is comprised of a 72-foot long flatbed trailer, stars a 28-foot long, 10-foot wide, and 11.5-foot tall, 4-ton Idaho potato. They will be making an appearance July 13 at MOOYAH Burger to make the day spud-tacular.
Q985

Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville, Wisconsin

This garden is a must-stop for my family every Christmas because its Holiday Light Show is truly breathtaking!. Many of us are probably quite familiar with what the beautiful grounds of Rotary Botanical Gardens look like today, but did you know that the area used to be the sight where a ton of rubbish and old equipment came to die?
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Police responding to vehicle, pedestrian crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at the 600 block of S. Bird Street, dispatch confirmed. Officials say the call came in at 7:30 p.m. reporting the crash. Sun Prairie Police are still on scene. Police weren’t...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Break-in could cost Madison non-profit $10,000

On Saturday a day at the lake in Poynette was also a day to fundraise. Nearly 500 artists display their work at 64th Annual Art Fair on the Square. Nearly 500 artists are displaying their art this weekend during the 64th annual Art Fair on the Square. Dane County Farmers...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPFRONT: Madison’s mayor speaks on alleged shooter entering the city

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - This week on Upfront—Madison’s mayor speaks with WISN’s Matt Smith about the suspect Highland Park shooter coming to her city. “Given what authorities have told us and given what you know, I mean how close was this city to having this alleged gunman stop and get out of his car and start shooting?” Smith asked.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Community raises money for Rockford hit and run victim

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A community came together to raise awareness and money for the victim of a hit and run. It came during the Crazy Rider’s annual picnic at Alpine Park in Rockford. Money raised will help Jesse Briggs, who was hit will riding his motorcycle on Charles Street, near 20th, back in June. […]
bravamagazine.com

Dining Worth the Drive

The spirit of summer invokes the spirit of getting out and exploring. Why not have your next mini-excursion revolve around food?. Just a short, easy drive from Madison, Janesville’s bustling Main Street runs alongside the Rock River. Make your way into Lark, a fine dining spot with a prix-fixe menu that changes monthly.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy