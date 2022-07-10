ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Troy, WI

Watch Rage Against The Machine reunite for their first show in 11 years

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Rage Against The Machine made an explosive return to the stage with their first show in 11 years on Saturday night.

The rap-metal icons kicked off their pandemic-delayed Public Service Announcement two years later than planned, with a 16-song set at the 37,000-capacity Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin on July 9.

They opened the show with Bombtrack , from their landmark 1992 debut album , and unleashed classics such as Bullet In The Head , Guerrilla Radio , Calm Like A Bomb , Sleep Now In The Fire and Killing In The Name .

While there was no new music, the band did break out their cover of Bruce Springsteen’s The Ghost Of Tom Joad for the first time since July 2000.

Rage Against The Machine bring the Public Service Announcement tour to the UK and Europe next month, kicking it off tour on August 24 at Edinburgh’s Royal Highlands Centre, before headlining the Leeds and Reading festivals on August 26 and 28.

See more
See more See more

Rage Against The Machine setlist, July 9, 2022, East Troy, Wisconsin

Bombtrack
People Of The Sun
Bulls On Parade
Bullet In The Head
Testify
Tire Me
Wake Up
Guerrilla Radio
Without A Face
Know Your Enemy
Calm Like A Bomb
Sleep Now In The Fire
War Within A Breath
The Ghost Of Tom Joad
Freedom
Killing In The Name

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

Why 1973 was the greatest year in rock history

Imagine a year that saw the release of Led Zeppelin’s Houses Of The Holy, Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side Of The Moon and Alice Cooper’s Billion Dollar Babies. That would be one extremely big year for rock’n’roll music, for sure. A little further down the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
East Troy, WI
Entertainment
State
Wisconsin State
City
East Troy, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
HollywoodLife

Ozzy Osbourne: 1st Photos As He Leaves Hospital After Successful, But Grueling, Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne, 73, was discharged from the hospital one day after undergoing major neck and back surgery. In THESE PHOTOS from Tuesday (June 14), the British rock star can be seen in a wheelchair pushed by a hospital attendant towards his car in Los Angeles. Ozzy stood up and got into a black Range Rover with help from the nurse, the photos show, as his wife Sharon Osbourne drove him home. Ozzy was dressed in a black T-shirt and black pants and he wore a protective blue face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Lynda Carter Jokingly Claims She Created ‘Thirst Traps’

Lynda Carter came into the limelight through her role as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman in the ’70s-comic book based Wonder Woman television series. She was invited to audition in 1975 in what had become an almost futile search for a Hollywood breakthrough. In fact, she was almost returning to Arizona due to her dwindling funds when she was informed that actress Joanna Cassidy was no longer being considered for the role and that she had gotten the part of Diana Prince.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rage Against The Machine#Guerrilla Radio
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Sabrina Carpenter Doesn’t Hesitate Hitting the Send Button on ‘Vicious’

Click here to read the full article. Sabrina Carpenter is typing letters to people she’ll probably never deliver — but with “Vicious,” she hits the blue “send” button… expeditiously. After announcing the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send, out July 15, the pop singer dropped the single, offering fans a second taste of the record. And in the hook-laden kiss off, she doesn’t hold back. “You’re lucky I’m a private person. I’ve quietly carried your burden,” she sings. “Everyone thinks you’re an angel, but shit I’d probably use different wording.” The track is aimed at a former lover — she notably dated...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star David Canary Recalled the ‘Gloomy’ Set Following Dan Blocker’s Death

It’s no secret that the classic TV Western Bonanza suffered a serious blow to its run on NBC with the death of Dan Blocker. Blocker played the gregarious “Hoss” Cartwright opposite cast members Lorne Greene, Michael Landon, Pernell Roberts, and David Canary. Well, Canary, who played Candy Canaday on there, would recall what the atmosphere was on the show’s set after Blocker died.
CELEBRITIES
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
846
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy