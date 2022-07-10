Five Shot on Coney Island Boardwalk

Five people were shot early Sunday on the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn by an unidentified suspect at what appeared to be a “pop up party.”. The wounded were among a large group of people who were gathered...
BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Bay Ridge man was found fatally stabbed in the hallway of his apartment building by police who initially responded to reports of a second bloodied man, according to authorities. The body of Sean Cregg, 39, was found in the hallway of his building...
NEW YORK - Police are searching for the suspects behind a shooting in Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows two suspects walk up to a man who's sitting on a scooter and fire shots at him.It happened on Junius Street near Broadway Junction. The man fell off the scooter but was not hit. Police say the bullets narrowly missed multiple people nearby, including a woman and her baby. So far, there's no suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An apparent argument Tuesday night led to a father and son being shot, police said. The attack happened about 6:47 p.m. on East 95th Street in Brooklyn. One of the victims was shot in the buttocks and the other was shot in the stomach and back, according to police. There […]
HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — New photos obtained by PIX11 News show the scars left behind by a deadly confrontation in a Manhattan bodega. Worker Jose Alba, back home after allegedly stabbing a man to death, suffered wounds of his own. Victim Austin Simon’s girlfriend allegedly stabbed Alba during the July 1 confrontation. She has […]
NEW YORK, NY – A man is being sought by police in New York City after he touched several girls inside and in front of a store in Brooklyn,. The incident happened at 605 Avenue Z in Brooklyn on Sunday between 3:30 PM and 3:35 PM. An unknown male approached three females and touched their privates over the clothes.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man they said has sexually assaulted a girl numerous times over an 18-month period. Juan Mendieta, 40, allegedly sexually assaulted the 11-year-old “on multiple occasions” between Oct. 1, 2020 and April 20, 2022. Each of the alleged assaults took place at a Staten Island residence near Vanduzer and Bay streets, police said.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A thief sucker-punched and robbed a 72-year-old man on a staircase at a Times Square station this week, police said Tuesday as they released video of the attack. The victim was at the Times Square–42nd Street station around 1:40 a.m. Monday when his attacker started...
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbings of three people, one fatally, who were sleeping on Manhattan benches. On July 5, around 3:09 a.m., a 34-year-old man was stabbed to death while laying on a bench opposite of 374 West 11 St. on the Hudson River Park walkway. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in the upper right abdomen. He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Two teen girls were shot and wounded in the Bronx on Monday night—the city's latest bystanders struck by stray bullets. The girls, both 17 years old, were at the Arcilla Playground, near Teller Avenue and 164th Street, in the Concourse Village section around 8:15 p.m. when gunshots rang out.
TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — The family of a 15-year-old girl made a heartbreaking pivot on Monday from planning her Sweet 16 to planning the teen’s funeral. Ashley Rodriguez was one of three teens killed in a Staten Island crash on Sunday night. Siblings Fernanda Gil, 16, and Jesie Gil, 15, also died in the […]
Authorities have identified the three teenage girls killed in a vehicle-obliterating wreck on Staten Island Sunday night, all riding in a Mustang whose driver shouldn't have been behind the wheel. According to police, the victims who died -- 15-year-old Ashley Rodriguez, and siblings 16-year-old Fernanda and 15-year-old Jesie Gil --...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man from New Jersey has been charged with driving with a suspended license in the gruesome collision that resulted in the deaths of three teens in Pleasant Plains. The victims all were riding in a Ford Mustang that was traveling at an “unsafe...
Police are looking for a suspect they say is involved in three forcible touching incidents in the Gravesend part of Brooklyn last month. All three took place around the same short time, from 3:30 p.m. to 3:35 p.m. on June 10th. In the first incident, the unidentified man approached a...
NEW YORK -- Two people are dead after separate police-involved shootings in New York City on Saturday night.No officers were hurt in the shootings in Queens and Brooklyn, but two suspects were killed.Residents in the St. Albans neighborhood said it sounded "like a war zone" as a suspect and officers exchanged more than 100 rounds, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. The neighborhood was rattled by gunfire after a man on 116h Avenue near Francis Lewis Boulevard made a series of troubling 911 calls threatening the governor, elected officials and members of the police department. "He clearly stated that he was going to blow...
