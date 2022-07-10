ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

Man sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the Central Business District

By Kacey Buercklin
WDSU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — A man was shot multiple times in the Central Business District on...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 1

 

WDSU

New Orleans police investigate shooting in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Milan neighborhood Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported around 6:51 a.m in the 2200 block of Amelia Street. Police say a man was shot multiple times and was taken to an area...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said. The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD removes SUV from Bayou St. John, finds man dead in backseat

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one man dead near Bayou St. John. Police say a resident found a black SUV submerged in Bayou St. John at the intersection of Wisner Trail and Filmore Avenue on Sunday around 6:34 a.m. The NOPD dive team arrived at the scene and removed the vehicle from Bayou St. John.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD investigates a Canal Street shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the shooting happened around 4:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Canal Street just outside of the French Quarter. NOPD investigators later reported the investigation had moved to the 600 block of Iberville Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Dead person found inside wrecked vehicle at City Park, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A dead person was found early Sunday (July 10) inside a wrecked vehicle at the eastern edge of City Park, New Orleans police said. The NOPD provided few details, but said the male body was found around 6:30 a.m. in a vehicle at the intersection of Wisner Boulevard and Filmore Avenue. The identity and age of the victim were not disclosed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Lafourche sheriff investigating shooting that injured man near Abby subdivision

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Thibodaux Sunday night. The shooting happened in the Abby Subdivision. Around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received calls of gunfire near the subdivision. When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle at a home in the 500 block of Paula Drive that was damaged by gunfire.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO investigates shootings of 4 local men

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.
RESERVE, LA
WWL-AMFM

JPSO investigates a fatal shooting on the Westbank Expressway

A fatal shooting investigation on the westbank shut down a stretch of Westbank Expressway in Marrero Monday night. “At around 6:49 pm, deputies were dispatched to a medical call for service on the westbound side of the elevated Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard downramp,” says JPSO spokesperson Captain Jason Rivarde. “Deputies arrived and located a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver was inside the vehicle and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.”
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

He asked his sweetheart to marry him. Then he was shot and killed driving on West Bank Expressway.

A newly-engaged, 22-year-old Westwego man died after he was shot while driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Marrero on Monday evening. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives can't yet say why someone opened fire on Allen Dominick's vehicle. But they are asking for help from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting.
WESTWEGO, LA
WDSU

Mid-city shooting left one man injured on Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police is investigating a shooting that occurred on the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City early Sunday morning that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that NOPD responded to a call around 2:08 a.m. about a shooting on Tulane...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

