Man sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the Central Business District

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.

RESERVE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO