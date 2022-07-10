ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petlibro’s Granary pet feeder gives you control over your pet’s diet

By Kevin Raposo
knowtechie.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have two cats. Feeding them every morning involves splitting up two portions of wet food and refilling their daily bowl of dry food. The routine doesn’t take much effort, but having something to automate one-half of the job would make things much easier. This is where something...

knowtechie.com

Comments / 0

natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
natureworldnews.com

Pet Cat Refuses Food for Three Days Straight, Secretly Eats Neighbor's Food Instead

A puzzled cat owner gets her pet cat to the vet for an ultrasound as the fur baby refused to feed for three days. The diagnosis: No health problems. According to cat owners' experiences, cats, including domesticated pets and wild Bengal tigers, have a strong focus on food. Cats will go to great lengths to satisfy their hunger.
PETS
Motley Fool

I'm Adopting an Older Dog. Should I Bother With Pet Insurance?

It could end up being a wise investment. Pet insurance often won't cover pre-existing conditions. In spite of that, a policy for an older pet could be a lifeline. There's a reason so many older dogs wind up in shelters or rescue situations. As animals age, health issues can pop up. And sometimes, those issues can be prohibitively expensive to deal with. In the absence of having enough money in savings, sometimes, pet owners feel they have no choice but to surrender an older dog they can no longer afford to care for.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granary#Feeder#Pet Owners#Audio System
The Independent

Former pet industry worker warns against adopting these five ‘worst’ dog breeds

Dogs truly are a man’s best friend, so it makes sense that pet owners would get defensive if they were told their furry friend is one of the worst dog breeds to own.A woman on TikTok has sparked a debate after listing the five dog breeds she would never own after working in the pet industry. The video, which received more than seven million views on the platform, caused many dog owners to defend their specific dog breed in the comments, while others agreed with her controversial opinions.The TikToker, who goes by @chilicheesechelsea online, captioned her video with a...
PETS
buzznicked.com

Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
ANIMALS
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick Humane Society Offering Adoption Special on All American Breed Dogs & Cats

If you are looking for a forever friend, Warrick Humane Society has the deal for you!. Friday, July 1st - Sunday, July 3rd the WHS is offering great adoption specials on All American mixed-breed adult dogs (6+ months) and cats (6+ months)! Adoption fees are $50 off on dogs and $25 off on cats that are altered, vetted, and ready to go to their forever homes! Adoption appointments are recommended. Please fill out an application to schedule an appointment. https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
NBC News

Pet leasing legal in 42 states

Like leasing a car, pet leasing allows buyers to take home their cats or dogs for monthly installments. But, what happens when a payment fails to be made? Tammy Harrington and her daughter Savanna Derby were forced to turn over their dogs when they couldn’t afford it anymore. Across the country, animal activists are working to ban the practice.July 3, 2022.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - June 23, 2022

Mutt Mutt - When you get home from work, Mutt Mutt will be there ready to greet you with a big ol' smile! Even though he's a senior pup he is full of life and spunk. Sadly, he found himself in need of a new home when his previous owner passed away. He has lived most of his life as a very loved "porch dog" and enjoys the outside more than the inside. He's not opposed to the indoors, just prefers being outside! Mutt Mutt loves going for walks which is good thing too, because he could shed a couple pounds to help his joints and back stay strong. Good with dogs. No cats. Mutt Mutt's adoption fee has been sponsored!
CHEYENNE, WY
Motley Fool

This Is a Dog's Average Pet Insurance Cost by Age

Check out the average pet insurance premiums by age. More pet owners have been getting pet insurance for their dogs, which can cover veterinary care costs and emergency surgeries. Premiums vary based on your location, the type of policy you choose, the breed, and age of your dog, and much...
PETS
buzzsharer.com

How To Budget for Your Pet’s Vet Bills

Pet’s Vet Bills: Going to the vet with a sick pet is one of those things you don’t think will happen to you until it does. Indeed, despite the fact that only 14% of dog owners are able to afford the cost of vet bills, 25% of dog owners do not consider pet insurance to be worth it. And when your pet feels unwell or gets hurt, you suddenly realize just how expensive it can be. Veterinary bills can easily run into the hundreds or even thousands of dollars, and if your pet needs surgery or other expensive treatments, the costs can be even higher. In this article, we’ll give you some tips on how to budget for your pet’s veterinarian bills. Keep reading to learn more.
PETS
Tracey Folly

Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Apartment Therapy

I Have Five Pets and This Heavy-Duty Carpet Stain Remover Is the Only One I Trust

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there were to be one thing I could love as much as my pets, it’s watching the messes they tend to leave behind disappear. Watching the Folex Instant Carpet Cleaner dissolve stains young and old from my rugs and upholstered furniture is so satisfying — I all but wait for the next stain I get to battle it out with. Luckily, my two dogs and three cats (and occasional squirrel intruders) usually provide more than enough targets for my Folex ammo, which I now trust with any textile stain I come across in my home.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Vet's Office Shows the Reality of How Bad Table Scraps Are for Dogs

If your dog begs for people food, you are certainly not alone. Many pups get a regular taste of table scraps or leftovers, but few pet parents know what exactly this does to their body. Of course, the best way to make any dietary or health-related decisions for your dog...
PETS
SELF

The Best Cat Food Brands, According to Vets in 2022

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In theory it should be simple to weed out the best cat food brands from the rest, but in practice, it can take some investigation. In addition to meeting industry and veterinary standards (more on that below), it’s also important that your pet food of choice suits your cat’s needs, which can be determined by their life stage, activity level, digestive health, and their overall well-being. Oh, and you probably should look for a type of food that your cat genuinely enjoys eating too. As Aimee Simpson, VMD, medical director of the VCA Cat Hospital of Philadelphia, tells SELF, “Cat foods aren’t one size fits all.” But with a little expert guidance and research, you can be well on your way to finding the best cat food brand for your feline friend.
PET SERVICES
petpress.net

Mistakes Dog Owners Make When Transporting an Injured Pet to the Hospital

It’s a sad but hopefully an infrequent moment when we realize that our beloved dog is seriously injured. Most pet owners have to face this at some point in the course of their pet’s lifetime. Knowing how to respond in such a situation could save your pet’s life. Here are some of the most common mistakes that dog owners make when transporting an injured pet to the hospital. The article will also touch upon tips and recommendation for safe transportation.
PETS
petpress.net

A Simple Guide on How to Care for a Dog

If you want to keep your dog happy, there are a couple things you need to know and do. This guide will teach you how to care for a dog. Did you know that almost 50 million households in America owned a dog in 2021? While there are many options to choose from when you visit the pet store, dogs are by far the most popular option for a new furry friend.
PETS

