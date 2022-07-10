ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Township, NJ

Abandoned, neglected beagles found off Garden State Parkway in Ocean Township, NJ

By Rick Rickman
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Ocean) — Two dogs are receiving life-saving care after being found along the Garden State Parkway entrance in Waretown. Popcorn Park Zoo's animal shelter in Forked River is treating the pair of beagles for a number of health issues. The shelter has named the older male Brian and the...

nj1015.com

Comments / 22

Jean D. Gei
2d ago

& stop using them for hunting & then throwing them away!! I pray all who use them that they suffer the same fate 10x fold!! & then some!!🤬🤬🐾🐕‍🦺🐾🐕‍🦺❤️🙏

Reply(1)
17
AP_000357.885a7ab702844b788de2e5b711749535.1415
2d ago

God bless the people who rescued them 🐾🐾🐾🐾and karma is coming for those responsible 😠

Reply
21
Donna Gunderman
2d ago

horrible i hate animal abusers they propably used them as giunea pigs DOGS are more loveable then people sad to see this hope they get care and safe loving homes

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Spotted Lanternflies In Mays Landing, NJ; Here’s How To Kill Them

The most annoying pests of the century, the spotted lanternflies, are back in South Jersey. The spotted lanternfly infestation apparently presses on in Atlantic County. This time, they're annoying the people of Mays Landing in a big way. These nasties seem to be here to stay. They've become quite a problem for many NJ counties since they were first discovered in Pennsylvania back in 2014.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ wildfire breaks out in Wharton State Forest

A fire broke out in Wharton State Forest on Tuesday morning in the same area where 13,500 acres burned in June. The New Jersey Forest Fire said the fire, dubbed the Maple Branch fire, had burned 40 acres and was 15% contained as of 3 p.m. Fire crews are lighting backfires along the edge of the fire to consume potential fuel for the fire.
WHARTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Ocean Township, NJ
City
Forked River, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Essential NJ summer guide of things to see in South Jersey (Part 1)

So many people are getting frustrated with the crowded spaces and crazy traffic of famous favorite summer spots in Central and North Jersey. South Jersey gets pretty busy in the summer, too, but you might like the slightly slower pace and less overcrowded places to enjoy and unwind. Every week we'll highlight a few different areas to check out for a day trip or longer.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Mystery rescuer saves 22 people off sinking charter boat in NJ

SEA ISLE CITY — A good Samaritan rescued 22 people from a sinking charter boat on Monday night. The unidentified boater showed up when they saw The Starfish taking on water after hitting the Townsend Inlet Bridge around 6:50 p.m. and got everyone back to shore, U.S. Coast Guard. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham told New Jersey 101.5.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beagles#Garden State Parkway#Dog#The Popcorn Park Zoo
ABCNY

3 dead in crash on Garden State Parkway in New Jersey

ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Three people died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey Sunday evening. New Jersey State Police responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. in the southbound local lanes in Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County. The preliminary investigation revealed that...
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thedigestonline.com

The Best New Jersey Road Trips Everyone Has to Take

In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Netflix
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS RARE FLOWER

Have you come across this beautiful flower before? Probably not, since it’s rare in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, the State of New Jersey and globally!. The Pine Barrens gentian (Gentiana autumnalis) is a fall flowering perennial plant found in New Jersey. Its survival is threatened by changes in fire patterns, mowing schedules, increased forest density and being eaten. Though there are only a few occurrences in New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Natural Lands Management considers the recovery potential for this plant to be high. Through forest management strategies of increasing canopy openness, reintroducing fire and mowing woody shrubs in the dormant season, the Department of Environmental Protection hopes to increase the population statewide.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ fire chief killed on motorcycle in South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — The chief of Helmetta's fire department was struck and killed while riding a motorcycle on Monday. According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, Jamesburg resident Christopher Acs was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a 2019 Honda Odyssey. Acs, 47, was traveling northbound...
HELMETTA, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy