There are many things the Washington Commanders are currently being criticized for, from negotiations on if owner Dan Snyder will actually testify before the congressional committee investigating the team’s business practices and past handling of workplace harassment to discussions of their potential stadium move to talk about defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio‘s incendiary comments on the storming of the Capitol. Some remarkably preventable own goals have come around team branding efforts, though, including using the year of the Super Bowl rather than the year of the season on their crest (which they eventually changed after significant public backlash). And now, they’ve modified their ballot for the players and coaches to be added to their “90 Greatest” list after many criticized that ballot for leaving off Trent Williams (seen above with the team in September 2018) and Robert Griffin III. Here’s that initial ballot:

