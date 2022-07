Before the pandemic screeched global travel to a halt, Gareth Bale had developed something of a summer ritual. For anywhere from two to four weeks, the then-Real Madrid star would bring his family to Los Angeles and soak in all the city had to offer. One year they might rent a house in Bel Air, and the next it could be Beverly Hills. His kids loved going to Disneyland, Bale played the area's nicest golf courses and, inevitably, he and his wife discussed their future.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO