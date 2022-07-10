Excessive Heat Warning in effect as dangerous heat grips Austin area

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Dangerous heat continues to grip the Austin area, with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far coming Sunday afternoon and expected into Monday afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for ALL of the Austin metro until 7pm Tuesday...

Camp Mabry recorded a high of 110 degrees Sunday afternoon, smashing the old record of 105 degrees set back in 1917. Monday, Camp Mabry hit 109 degrees just before scattered showers pushed through the area, dropping temperatures by 15 to 20 degrees in just a few minutes.

Tuesday's high is expected to reach 108 degrees, with temperatures expected to remain in the triple digits for at least the next 7 days.

In addition to the Excessive Heat Warning for points along and east of Interstate 35, a Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday night for all of the Hill Country and much of South Texas.

Here are some tips for staying cool in the heat:

 Avoid being in direct sunlight or being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.

 Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.

 Put cool and damp towels around your neck and wrists.

 Take a cold shower or bath.

 Circulate air. Ceiling fans should be moving in a counter-clock wise direction to produce a downdraft.

 Keep the heat out by shutting blinds, shades, and curtains and by closing doors to unused rooms.

 Cook in the morning or use a slow cooker to avoid heating up the kitchen during the hottest parts of the day.

 Avoid drinking caffeine and alcohol and taking illicit drugs. Many substances can inhibit your ability to stay hydrated and may raise your body temperature.

 Spray or mist yourself with water.

 Wear linen and other breathable clothing and do not wear layers. Dress in loose fitting and light-colored clothing. Wear a hat.

 If you are outside doing anything active, make sure to take frequent breaks and seek shade.

 Keep an eye on the young and elderly, your pets, and people with heath issues.

 DO NOT LEAVE children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Here are some signs of heat exhaustion/heat stroke:

 A body temperature of 104 degrees or higher.

 Slurred speech and stammering, confusion, irritability, or being in an agitated state.

 Heavy sweating or no longer sweating at all

 Nausea and vomiting.

 Fast or weak pulse.

 Headache.

 Weakness.

 Dark or infrequent urination.

 Cramps in legs, arms, and stomach.

 Seizures

If you suspect you or someone else is suffering from heat stroke or exhaustion call 9-1-1 immediately. Do NOT drink or give them fluids. Move to a cooler room but avoid stairs.