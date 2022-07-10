ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Excessive Heat Warning in effect as dangerous heat grips Austin area

By Brian Fitzgerald
Talk Radio 1370
Talk Radio 1370
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d9I8g_0gantViG00

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Dangerous heat continues to grip the Austin area, with some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far coming Sunday afternoon and expected into Monday afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning continues for ALL of the Austin metro until 7pm Tuesday...

Camp Mabry recorded a high of 110 degrees Sunday afternoon, smashing the old record of 105 degrees set back in 1917. Monday, Camp Mabry hit 109 degrees just before scattered showers pushed through the area, dropping temperatures by 15 to 20 degrees in just a few minutes.

Tuesday's high is expected to reach 108 degrees, with temperatures expected to remain in the triple digits for at least the next 7 days.

In addition to the Excessive Heat Warning for points along and east of Interstate 35, a Heat Advisory continues through Tuesday night for all of the Hill Country and much of South Texas.

Here are some tips for staying cool in the heat:
 Avoid being in direct sunlight or being outdoors during the hottest parts of the day.
 Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water.
 Put cool and damp towels around your neck and wrists.
 Take a cold shower or bath.
 Circulate air. Ceiling fans should be moving in a counter-clock wise direction to produce a downdraft.
 Keep the heat out by shutting blinds, shades, and curtains and by closing doors to unused rooms.
 Cook in the morning or use a slow cooker to avoid heating up the kitchen during the hottest parts of the day.
 Avoid drinking caffeine and alcohol and taking illicit drugs. Many substances can inhibit your ability to stay hydrated and may raise your body temperature.
 Spray or mist yourself with water.
 Wear linen and other breathable clothing and do not wear layers. Dress in loose fitting and light-colored clothing. Wear a hat.
 If you are outside doing anything active, make sure to take frequent breaks and seek shade.
 Keep an eye on the young and elderly, your pets, and people with heath issues.
 DO NOT LEAVE children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Here are some signs of heat exhaustion/heat stroke:
 A body temperature of 104 degrees or higher.
 Slurred speech and stammering, confusion, irritability, or being in an agitated state.
 Heavy sweating or no longer sweating at all
 Nausea and vomiting.
 Fast or weak pulse.
 Headache.
 Weakness.
 Dark or infrequent urination.
 Cramps in legs, arms, and stomach.
 Seizures

If you suspect you or someone else is suffering from heat stroke or exhaustion call 9-1-1 immediately. Do NOT drink or give them fluids. Move to a cooler room but avoid stairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning: What do they mean?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin’s record-breaking heat wave continues, you’ve probably heard the terms Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning. The National Weather Service issues these heat alerts based on forecast high temperatures and heat indices. The criteria varies across the country, so while a heat index...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, TX
Texas Monthly

Tips to Stay Cool During Record Heat and Potential Blackouts in Texas

It’s real, real hot in Texas right now. Both May and June saw a record number of 100-degree days across the state (24 of them in Del Rio in June, and 17 in San Antonio, for example), and July isn’t looking to be much nicer. In our attempts to cool ourselves down, we’re straining our notoriously unreliable electrical grid. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s grid, has announced that demand for electricity might reach record highs Monday, that we should all conserve energy, and that we might see rolling blackouts. In a press release, ERCOT said that “no system wide outages are expected,” but it asks Texans to “voluntarily conserve electricity, Monday, July 11 between 2-8 p.m.”
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

How to conserve energy and stay cool in Austin’s record-breaking heat

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning in Austin until 8 p.m. Tuesday with temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees. Triple-digit heat is expected to continue through the week. The state’s electric grid operator is warning extreme high temperatures could strain the grid. The Electric Reliability Council...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin residents using cooling centers to reprieve from the heat

AUSTIN, Texas - Cooling centers are open in Austin-Travis County following the National Weather Service’s extreme heat warning. As the sun blares, temperatures rise, and the concrete gets hotter, skaters look to cool off in the shade. "I had to literally change shirts since this morning, this is my...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Cramps#Caffeine
KWTX

Rare amoeba likelihood increases in heat, drought conditions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Many may feel like taking a dive this summer, but health officials are reiterating a warning about a rare-but-deadly amoeba lurking in Texas waters. Though cases are few-and-far between people are asked should still consider some swimming alternatives. “It is very rare, we’ve had less than...
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KVUE

Dog dies after swimming at 'Barking Springs'

AUSTIN, Texas — A dog died on Sunday after swimming in an area of Barton Creek located right beside Barton Springs Pool. The death came within an hour of swimming in the section known as "Barking Springs." While the dog's cause of death is currently unknown, toxic algae could be to blame.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

ERCOT asks Texans to conserve as triple-digit temperatures continue this week

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking Texans to voluntarily reduce power consumption Monday, as the blistering heat continues around the state. Temperatures are expected to reach triple digits – in Austin, for example, Monday’s high forecast is 107 degrees. Bob Sechler, a business and government reporter...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

East Austin homeless community braves triple digit heat

Triple-digit heat is making it challenging to keep cool but how are those who don't have a roof over their heads faring in scorching temperatures? We visited a homeless community in East Austin to find out. 70-year-old John Mason lives at a homeless encampment behind Springdale Park on the East...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offering help to residents during excessive heat warning

AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Sunday, July 10 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Temperatures will range from 107 to 108 degrees. If you need a place to cool down, here's a list of cooling centers that will be open in Austin on Sunday.
News Talk 860 KSFA

Tan Lines Are Optional at This Wild & Lovely Park In Texas

You may be surprised to know that people in El Paso enjoy working on their bronze tan. Although some people prefer to be bronze all over just means you have to tan nude. Sure some people may use their own backyard but wish they could be on an island. Kind of like the island you saw in the movie Turistas minus the horror of course.
EL PASO, TX
Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

Austin, TX
492
Followers
374
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Austin region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Stream, read and download Talk 1370 AM from any computer or the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/talk1370

Comments / 0

Community Policy