ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida Gators Basketball 2022-23 Player Profile: PG Trey Bonham

By Brandon Carroll
AllGators
AllGators
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHOdI_0gantRBM00

There's an uncharacteristic buzz surrounding Florida basketball in the summer months.

Seeing drastic turnover occur from top to bottom — with head coach Mike White, his assistants and four starters departing from Gainesville — the University of Florida brought in San Francisco head coach Todd Golden to take over at the helm.

While a mass exodus usually indicates that significant time is needed to rebuild, all the right pieces have fallen into the right places. The changing of the guard at the top of the program can serve as the pivotal turning point needed to surge back from the distressing state of mediocrity experienced as of late.

In an effort to reconstruct the program to its former status of consistency and excellence achieved under Billy Donovan, Golden made it a focus to draw in talented transfers to fill the bevy of holes the roster presented.

Adding on to the promising members retained from 2021-22, the Gators have compiled a more-than-capable unit to take the floor next season.

The mixture of new and familiar faces slates them to reconcile the program sooner rather than later under the new leadership.

In anticipation of Golden's first season in charge, AllGators plans to profile the 12 scholarship players occupying spots on the roster as they look to accomplish that mission in the upcoming season. We will start by examining the backcourt and work into the frontcourt over the next few weeks.

After covering "the engine" of the Florida Gators squad this season Kyle Lofton, it is time to shift focus to his backup and eventual successor at point guard, Trey Bonham.

Gators Transfer Guard Trey Bonham: 'I Would Have Committed Before My Visit'

Player History

Bonham is the embodiment of an underdog tale. From undersized and undervalued to one of the most productive players in college basketball.

Severely overlooked as a recruit coming out of the high school ranks, Bonham possessed little interest from Division-I programs. Underrated due to what he lacked in stature, standing at just 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, Bonham's choices to continue his basketball career were slim.

He elected to suit up for the Virginia Military Institute, continuing a legacy of family service beginning with his grandfather's four-year stint in the Air Force and his father, Robert Bonham's, 20 years in the Navy.

"I knew they had a reputation of when you're a freshman, you're gonna have a chance to play," he said during a media availability over the summer. "That was the only real offer I had at the beginning of my senior year. So, I went ahead and took it."

Starting in 36 of his 53 games played with the Keydets, Bonham proved to be a highly efficient one-guard for Andrew Wilson's squad. He accounted for 13.6 points on 50.3% shooting from the field (and 40.4% from beyond the arc), four assists and 1.1 steals in 2021-22. That multifaceted production proved his worth as a Power Six caliber talent when he entered the portal following the year.

His value as a high-upside prospect from an analytical standpoint resulted in hearing from a plethora of top programs around the nation, including

Now, he enters the next chapter of his career, repping orange and blue in the conference he dreamed of playing in as a child. However, despite his arrival at one of the NCAA's highest levels of play, the sub-6-foot guard still has plenty to prove.

He carries that chip on his shoulder as he attempts to restore Florida to a national powerhouse under the coaching staff that took an analytically-backed chance on him.

2022-23 Season Role/Projection

The diamond in the rough on the 2022-23 Florida Gators roster.

Expected to operate in consistent rotation with Lofton at the point guard position, Bonham will take on an essential role in relief in the up-tempo attack for the Gators this upcoming season.

His ability to attack the paint off the dribble will be his calling card for his year one stint in orange and blue. Showing the capability to maneuver through the length on the inside, Bonham has a knack for finishing amongst the trees at the cup. His dribble-drive talent has guided him to this point in his career.

However, even when he utilizes the quick first step to blow by opponents, Bonham has the basketball IQ to deviate from his original game plan. If he sees help defenders slide over to close off the shot attempt he envisioned, he can facilitate elsewhere.

That improvisation allows him to set up open teammates for easy baskets. Big man Colin Castleton will be a beneficiary of that aspect of Bonham's skill set as he occupies a spot on the opposite block.

His prowess as a scorer has come chiefly from a role where he has been ball dominant. The next step to elevate his game to the next level in the SEC will be finding pockets in the defense for spot-up jumper opportunities and executing in those off-ball situations.

While he may be eased into the lineup early in the season to ensure a smooth transition against better competition, the Mobile (Ala.) will slowly find himself integrated into the lineup more as the schedule moves toward league play. His progression will be intriguing as he's groomed for the starting guard spot in 2023-24.

If he can continue the success he realized at VMI, and does so with similar efficiency, Bonham will be an integral asset for Florida on the offensive end this season.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllGators

Florida Gators Select Three Representatives for SEC Media Days

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, linebacker Ventrell Miller and offensive lineman Richard Gouriage were selected to represent the Gators at SEC Media Days, according to a league announcement Tuesday. Head coach Billy Napier and the three allotted players are set to hit the podium at 1 p.m. ET Wednesday, July 20.
ATLANTA, GA
mikefarrellsports.com

Gators Recruiting Picking Up Momentum

Even before his first season as head coach of the Florida Gators, Billy Napier has faced many critics in terms of recruiting. The Gators seemed to be in a very good standing with 5-stars Tony Mitchell and AJ Harris, even being named as the favorites by some to land the pair earlier in the year, but lost the recruiting battles for the highly touted prospects to Alabama and Georgia, respectively. Following these major misses, 7th -anked QB Jaden Rashada seemed to be a lock to go to Florida, but ended up pushing his decision back to visit in-state rival Miami, committing soon after. In response to being the presumed leader for huge recruits and losing them to conference and state rivals, fans let Napier hear it, questioning his ability to recruit at the Power 5 level.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Basketball
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
Gainesville, FL
College Basketball
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
Independent Florida Alligator

Triple jump star Alissa Braxton proves to be a triple threat

Florida track and field triple jumper Alissa Braxton stood in the middle of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center’s court. Her guest appearance away from the track showcased a hidden talent. With her right hand over her heart, she faced the crowd to sing the national anthem before Florida women’s basketball game against Tennessee Feb. 3.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Howard Bishop Middle School hosting STEM camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Full steam ahead for an annual S.T.E.M. camp starting in Gainesville. The second annual Take Stock in Children S.T.E.M. Summer Camp is at Howard Bishop Middle School. It’s a two-week program, also including kids with the Take Stock in Children program. It’s meant for middle...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
WCJB

Unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City to Jacksonville

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An unclaimed veteran will be escorted from Lake City VA Medical Center to Jacksonville National Cemetery. The escort will take place at 11 a.m. They will start at Lake City VA Medical Center and end at Jacksonville National Cemetery. He is USMC Vietnam-era veteran Lawrence...
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville woman arrested for throwing picture frame at boyfriend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Maliyah Renee Clark, 18, was arrested Monday after throwing a picture frame into the back of a man at The Crossing at Santa Fe, hours after loud repetitive pounding sounds and screams were heard from an apartment. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies, responding around 4 a.m. to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Basketball#The University Of Florida
WCJB

Gainesville residents react to a shooting that happened over the weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents that witnessed a shooting in Gainesville over the weekend fear crime in their neighborhood. This happened on SW 26th Terrace when people heard rounds of gunshots at approximately 2:00 a.m. Gainesville Police Department reported that a four-year-old was injured and was taken to the hospital.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Millhopper Road crash

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured this morning in a single-vehicle crash on Millhopper Road. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at 8:32 a.m., the man was driving a Ford Escape west on Millhopper Road (CR 232), approaching NW 128th Street, when the car veered onto the right shoulder, struck a mailbox, traveled back across the road to the left shoulder, and hit a tree. The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Highway Patrol shuts down Millhopper Road due to crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A roadway was shut down after a driver had a medical episode and crashed. On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed Millhopper Road west of Interstate 75 while investigating the crash. Troopers say the driver around 8:30 a.m. a man had a medical episode while...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Archer Road SUN Trail Construction to Begin

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Works is constructing 2.4 miles of Shared-Use Nonmotorized (SUN) trail along Archer Road from SW 75th Terrace to SW 41st Boulevard. The trail will be a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface for walking, biking, and other non-motorized use. This project provides connectivity to the Archer Braid Trail, which begins at the trailhead in Archer, Florida.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville: The Rise of GRU

As inflation continues and gas prices soar, Gainesville residents fear monthly utility bills. A Facebook post linking a petition to lower climbing Gainesville Regional Utilities rates garnered 263 comments as of Sunday. Angela Casteel, a 46-year-old Gainesville resident who made the petition, said her June bill was about $100 more than in previous months. Residents can voice concerns during public comment at the utility advisory board meeting July 19.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man charged with firing AR-15 from a moving car

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Cody Bryce Voitle, 25, was arrested last night for allegedly firing an AR-15 from the window of a moving car, along with other charges. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call just before 6 p.m. that someone was shooting a firearm from the vehicle in from of the caller on SR 45. After locating and stopping the car, the deputy reported that Voitle was sitting in the back seat of the car and that he refused an order to walk back to the patrol vehicle and then began opposing all orders from deputies. The deputy wrote that shell casings dropped from his clothes onto the road while he was being detained.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teenager shot in Lake City while walking with friends

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a teenager was shot over the weekend. On Sunday, July 10 at 9:16 p.m., the Lake City Police Department was called to Northeast Fairview Street. As officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male shot in the leg.
LAKE CITY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Two people shot overnight in SW Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 2:11 a.m. this morning, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to 3300 SW 26th Terrace after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots being fired. After arriving to the scene, GPD officers located two gunshot victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers also located approximately 30 shell casings...
GAINESVILLE, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy