Los Angeles, CA

Lakers Rumors: Mavericks and 76ers Make Intentions Clear on Kyrie Irving

By Eric Eulau
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago
Every NBA offseason, the headlines are dominated by superstar players possibly changing teams. This summer, there's not one, but two disgruntled All-NBA players aggressively trying to be traded and the best part is, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are currently on the same team.

Now, the odds are slim that the Lakers acquire both via trade, but LA clearly has serious interest in acquiring Kyrie Irving this summer.

Trade markets are framed by market competition, but at the moment, it appears that only the Lakers are interested in taking a ride on the Kyrie Irving roller coaster. In a recent appearance on Get Up, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the 76ers and Mavericks, two teams that Kyrie has previously listed among his preferred landing spots, are out on Irving.

“We have heard more in the last week about teams that have no interest in Kyrie than we have about teams that do have interest. There was some reports that maybe Philly, maybe Dallas, and those teams very quickly pushed back on it. ‘No, no, no, no. We don’t want him.’”

Windhorst then brought up the most important point - the Lakers are the only ones currently "bidding" for Kyrie and because of that, don't feel the need to pay a king's ransom in order to pair Irving with LeBron James.

The Irving saga is far, far from over, but at the moment, it looks like the Lakers are the only ones willing to carry out the trajectory of the current storyline.

Comments / 12

Antonio Ross
1d ago

I like his gym shoes they good shoes to ball in Kobe's are too probably he may act like Kobe when he go to the Lakers I don't know why he won't get himself together he still think the world is flat

Reply
2
Steve Gullins
2d ago

If Irving can play with King James, and not cry like a like a sissy than make the deal if nit don't even think about it.

Reply(4)
3
 

AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
