Wimbledon 2022: Watch Nick Kyrgios rant to umpire about fan

Nick Kyrgios came up short yesterday in his Wimbledon finals match against Novak Djokovic, but that didn't stop the tennis star from turning up ... hitting up a London nightclub to help him get over the tough loss. The 27-year-old -- who had quite the run during the tournament --...
Rugby league legend Sam Thaiday has applauded Nick Kyrgios for his "humble" post-match speech at Wimbledon. The Australian tennis player had just been beaten by former foe Novak Djokovic, meaning he missed out on clinching his first ever singles grand slam title. It's no secret that Kyrgios has faced his...
"The Joker" continued his reign at Wimbledon over the weekend. With Sunday's win over Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic captured his seventh title at the All English Club, his fourth Wimbledon trophy in a row. The victory also marked his 21st Grand Slam, putting him just one behind Rafael Nadal's all-time...
LONDON -- Roger Federer dropped out of the ATP rankings for the first time in a quarter century on Monday, while Novak Djokovic slid four spots to No. 7 a day after winning Wimbledon for the seventh time. Federer had appeared in the singles rankings every week since he made...
Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third set of his match against Novak Djokovic, he pleaded with the umpire to have her ejected. The 27-year-old Australian was angry at the woman for apparently...
Novak Djokovic remains unstoppable on the grass courts of Wimbledon. The men's No. 1 seed overpowered Nick Kyrgios in four sets Sunday to win his fourth consecutive Wimbledon title and seventh overall. "Every single time it gets more and more meaningful and special," Djokovic told the Centre Court crowd after...
A WIMBLEDON final featuring Nick Kyrgios was never going to be a quiet, civilised affair. The controversial Aussie firebrand ranted and raved and F-bombed his way to defeat - the eight-year-old future king Prince George treated to some choice language, the BBC apologising and everyone else trying to pretend it wasn’t magnificent fun.
