Emporia, KS

Minor damage to Radius Brewery after Saturday night crash

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadius Brewing has some minor exterior damage on the south side of the building after an...

kvoe.com

1350kman.com

Weekend RCPD activity includes injury crash, domestic incident

A Manhattan man was injured Saturday following a single vehicle crash in northern Riley County. The Riley County Police Department says 22-year-old Michael Walls was northbound on Tuttle Creek Blvd around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Fairview Church Road when he lost control of his car. According to Monday’s RCPD Activity Report, the car slid into oncoming traffic, spun back into the northbound lane and rolled off the shoulder.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officials hunt for SE Kansas man who ran from traffic stop after crashing car

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are on the hunt for a Southeastern Kansas man who ran from a traffic stop after he crashed his car just after midnight. The Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office says officials are on the hunt for Richard Edward Allen who was last seen near Neal after he attempted to speed away from a traffic stop.
1350kman.com

Lyon County teenager shot following accidental discharge of firearm

A Lyon County teenager sustained non-life threatening injuries Sunday after an accidental shooting near the Neosho River, south of Emporia. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says 16-year-old Blaine McComsey of Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment when he was startled by a “dangerous animal.” As he attempted to back away, he fell, causing the firearm to discharge into his lower left leg.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

One taken to hospital in overnight shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was dropped off at the Stormont Vail ER overnight with a gunshot wound. Topeka Police said the shooting was accidental but haven’t provided any additional details. No other information was immediately available. Check back for any updates on this story.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple rounds fired into Manhattan home

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia Police investigating handful of stolen political sign reports

With the 2022 primary election less than a month away, there have been rumblings of scattered stealing of political signs. Emporia Police says that activity has been isolated so far this election season. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas says officers have fielded four reports of stolen signs since June 28,...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Accidental shooting incident results in minor injuries for Hartford teenager

Lyon County deputies say a Hartford teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting incident. Deputy Nathan Rankin says his office was alerted by Burlington Police of an incident that apparently happened in the 1400 block of Road M, just south of Emporia and near the Neosho River. Deputies learned 16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey was carrying his fishing gear and a .22-caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when he was startled by an unspecified dangerous animal instead. McComsey started backing away but fell, causing the gun to discharge into his lower left leg.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman arrested for Sunday duplex fire

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is accused of starting a fire that displaced six people on Sunday. The Riley Co. Police Dept., Mahbooba Babrakzai, 37, was booked into jail just after 5 p.m. July 10th on four counts of aggravated arson; substantial risk to great bodily harm. According...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Former grocery store begins demolition following fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The demolition of a former grocery store has begun after the building caught fire in June. Crews started the demolition process at the Falley’s grocery store which can be found inside the strip mall at 6th and Carnahan Ave. It is currently owned by Kent Lindemuth, who also owns the White Lakes Mall.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

‘Broken and unsafe’ bridge closed in Butler County

ROSE HILL, Kan. (KWCH) - A bridge near Rose Hill is now closed until further notice. Butler County said the bridge has been deemed “unsafe to have vehicles cross over.”. The bridge is located on Prairie Creek Road between SW 160th Street and SW 170th Street in Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

No foul play suspected in Topeka trailer fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – No foul play is suspected in a trailer fire in Topeka Saturday night that caused over $7,500 in damage. Firefighters were called to 205 SE 25th Street in Topeka Saturday, July 9, just before 8 p.m. after someone reported structure fire, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Firefighters searched the home and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health following crash south of Emporia Saturday

Two people were hospitalized following a crash in Chase County Saturday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Kansas Turnpike at mile marker 109, 18 miles south of Emporia, just before 2:30 pm. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, a 2020 Ford Fusion driven by 36-year-old Elauterio Miguel Orozco Taylor of Wichita was south bound when it swerved to avoid an animal in the roadway.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Murder suspect linked to four recent shootings

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against Jahiem Brown for the murder of Louis Perez Cantrell. Brown is now facing additional charges after ballistics evidence linked him to four other recent shootings. On July 5, police responded to a call in the 200 block of SE Lawrence...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Lyon Co. juvenile confronted by ‘dangerous animal’ is shot

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile is recovering this morning after being shot in the leg. Just after midnight on Sunday morning, 16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey of Hartford was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Missing autistic child found safe

A search for a missing autistic child in Emporia ended well. Emporia Police sent out an alert Monday morning about 7-year-old Yaritza Mendoza, who is 4 feet tall and 80 pounds. She had been seen around 7 am near Ninth and Sherman and was found safe later in the morning.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Wreck involving semi, motorcycle in Marion County construction zone leads to serious injuries for Waverly man

A Waverly man suffered potentially serious injuries after a wreck involving his motorcycle, a semi and a construction zone Thursday. The crash happened on US Highway 50 on the west side of the Chase-Marion county line shortly before 2 pm. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the semi, driven by 43-year-old Danny Liu of Milford, Connecticut, and the motorcycle, driven by 39-year-old Joshua McCrarey of Waverly, were eastbound in a construction zone with three uninvolved vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lane. Troopers say McCrarey was headed to the stop zone when Liu failed to stop. McCrarey’s motorcycle was wedged into the front of the semi.
WAVERLY, KS
KSN News

Dangerous animal causes Kansas teen to shoot self in leg

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A dangerous animal accidentally caused a Kansas teen to shoot himself. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy from Harford was headed down an embankment to the Dry Creek stream in Emporia with fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun when he was […]

