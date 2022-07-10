Minor damage to Radius Brewery after Saturday night crash

Lyon County deputies say a Hartford teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an accidental shooting incident. Deputy Nathan Rankin says his office was alerted by Burlington Police of an incident that apparently happened in the 1400 block of Road M, just south of Emporia and near the Neosho River. Deputies learned 16-year-old Blaine Ashton McComsey was carrying his fishing gear and a .22-caliber handgun down an embankment to go fishing when he was startled by an unspecified dangerous animal instead. McComsey started backing away but fell, causing the gun to discharge into his lower left leg.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO