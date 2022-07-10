Sons of coaches, South River's Marchesi and Middlesex's Ulmer play in Marisa Rose Bowl

Rich Marchesi and Bob Ulmer have coached high school football for a combined 60-plus years, so it’s no surprise their sons know the game.

Students of the sport, Matt Marchesi and Bobby Ulmer will put the finishing touches on their scholastic gridiron careers in the Bellamy and Sons Paving Marisa Rose Bowl at North Brunswick High School’s Steve Libro Field, July 21 at 7 p.m.

The all-star contest, featuring recently graduated players and cheerleaders from Middlesex County high schools, benefits The Marisa Tufaro Foundation, whose mission is to assist children in need throughout the greater Middlesex County area.

Formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and Autoland Classic, the game has raised $715,000 for charity since its inception in 1994.

As coaches, Marchesi and Ulmer have had dozens of their players participate in the event, but this year’s game has added meaning with their respective sons taking the field, all to help pediatric patients and underserved children.

“I’ve sent kids to this game throughout the years,’’ said Ulmer, who coached at Metuchen for nearly three decades before retiring five years ago. “But with Marisa’s name being attached, this is a big honor.”

His son, a graduate of Middlesex High School who earned 2021 Home News Tribune first-team All-Area honors as a linebacker, agreed.

“This is for a great cause,” said Bobby. “I’m very excited to play in this game.’’

Matt Marchesi, whose father has compiled 220 wins in 35 seasons with South River’s storied program, concurred.

“I couldn’t believe it,’’ Matt said about being chosen. “I know there are only a select few chosen from each school. I’ve been to a couple of the games and I’ve seen schools have one, two, three or none represented, so I think it’s pretty impressive that I got chosen as well as some of my teammates.’’

Marcus Granadeiro and Daquan Colbert will join Marchesi in representing the Rams at the Marisa Rose Bowl. South River’s Kayla Kohlmayer and Madison Sporer will be cheering in the game.

A lifelong South River resident and 1979 graduate of the borough’s high school, Rich Marchesi started at center on one of the best teams in school history, helping the Rams finish undefeated and win a state title as a senior.

The team, which ended the year ranked third in the state, featured receiver Kenny Jackson, who went on to play in the NFL with former South River quarterback Joe Theismann and former South River wideout Drew Pearson, now a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Over the last four years, Marchesi and Ulmer have enjoyed the roles of coach and father, the latter obviously dating further back.

“He was on the sidelines since he was 5 or 6,’’ Rich Marchesi said of his son. “He was the waterboy. He did what he had to do. He was always watching film with me, and when I wasn’t he was watching the Jets and Giants. He was a smart player, a smart kid.”

“It was really fun playing for him,’’ Matt said. “I grew up being all around him. It was a little different going from being a dad at home to being just my coach. He did a pretty good job doing that.’’

So did the Metuchen father and coach.

When Ulmer’s son was in eighth grade, Bob stepped away from coaching to spend more time with his family, including daughter Julianne. Both Ulmer children were involved in Middlesex Borough’s Pop Warner football and cheerleading program.

“It worked out well when I was up in the stands and not on the field,” Bob Ulmer said with a laugh. “We watched tape together, we talked. There was never a screaming match.”

“Before we played a game, I basically knew the opponent’s playbook,’’ Bobby noted. “I’d watch hours and hours of film.”

Both boys’ fathers played college football – Marchesi at William Paterson and Ulmer at the University of Delaware.

Marchesi (5-11, 250) will continue his career at Fairleigh Dickinson, majoring in Environmental Science.

Ulmer (5-11, 210) will major in engineering at James Madison University, where he may try out for the baseball team. His walk-off grand slam catapulted the Blue Jays into the 2021 State Group I final, which Middlesex won. The home run came on a 1-2 pitch with two away and remains the stuff of legend.

Marchesi and Ulmer, who will be teammates in the Marisa Rose Bowl with both players listed as centers, faced each other in high school, but never butted heads. What they did share was toughness.

Asked what a scouting report might list about him, Marchesi said, “Don’t blitz me. Because I’m going to pick it up and pancake you.’’

Ulmer, who also played a little guard and tackle, said his favorite position was middle linebacker. “I loved the aspect of hitting people.”

While their career futures are just walking up to the door, both toy with the idea of coaching football.

“I could see myself doing that when I’m older,’’ Ulmer said. “I know the game and I have someone here that would help me, obviously.’’

Marchesi can still help his brother, Michael, a sophomore at South River who will also play for their father.

“Stuff is not going to go your way,’’ is big brother’s message. “But you know what? You’re just going to learn from your mistakes.’’

He will take those lessons to the next level.

For Ulmer, this is the last roundup. After the Marisa Rose Bowl, there will be no more organized football. Center, guard, tackle, linebacker, they’re retiring to the diary. But for one last night, the lessons will be left on the field.

“I don’t give up on plays,” Ulmer said. “I will come from both sides of the ball and give it my all. After all the years it’s over. It’s crazy. But I’ll just play my hardest no matter what.’’

Their coaches will be proud. So will their dads.

Bellamy and Sons Marisa Rose Bowl

When/where: July 21, North Brunswick High School, 7 p.m.

Who/what: Recently graduated football players and cheerleaders from Middlesex County high schools will participate in an intra-county charity all-star game with all proceeds benefiting the Marisa Tufaro Foundation.

About the game : Formerly known as the Snapple Bowl and Autoland Classic, the contest has raised $715,000 for charity since its inception in 1994.

Practice schedule: Practices will be held at North Brunswick High School July 11-14 and July 19 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on July 18 at St. Joseph High School in Metuchen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A walk-through for July 20 is TBD.

Game Tickets : Can be purchased for $10 at the gate on game night or at any of the practices.

About The Marisa Tufaro Foundation : Since its inception less than five years ago, the nonprofit has donated a quarter of a million dollars to assist pediatric patients and underserved children throughout the greater Middlesex County area. The foundation has also donated thousands of toys, nonperishable food items, winter jackets, baby supplies and other items upon which it has placed no monetary value. The nonprofit has awarded $26,500 in academic scholarships to 38 Middlesex County high school graduates.

About Marisa Rose Tufaro : Marisa survived six open-heart surgeries and a heart transplant before succumbing to a rare form of cancer in 2017 following a valiant battle. She was just 13 years old. Despite being hospitalized for more than two years and maintaining hundreds of doctor’s appointments, she lived a vibrant life that inspired.

Marisa Rose Bowl Banquet: Will be held at the Pines Manor in Edison on July 20 at 6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sons of coaches, South River's Marchesi and Middlesex's Ulmer play in Marisa Rose Bowl