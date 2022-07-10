ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Deputies arrests Sodus man for DWI

 2 days ago
SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR)– The Wayne County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a Sodus man after a traffic stop Saturday evening.

Nicholas Stevenson of Sodus was found to be at fault in a personal injury automobile accident on Ridge Road in the town of Sodus around 9:30 p.m.

Stevenson was arrested for driving while intoxicated causing him to rear end a vehicle while traveling westbound on Ridge Road, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and crash.

During the investigation, the Wayne’s County Sheriff’s Office, asked Stevenson to submit a chemical test offered by the deputies, Stevenson refused. Deputies later learned that Stevenson was operating the motorcycle on a Learners Permit and violated the requirement of his NYS Permit for an interlock device.

Stevenson was found to have two prior convictions of DWI within the past 10 years, with his latest from September 27, 2018.

Stevenson has been charged with Felony DWI, Refusal to take a Breath Test, Following too closely, Operating without insurance and Operating in violation of restrictions.

