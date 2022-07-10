ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Richard Burton's overgrown grave in Switzerland restored

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywood legend Richard Burton's grave has been restored to its former glory after slipping into disrepair. Philip Jennings decided to smarten it up after reading in a newspaper how it had become overgrown. After getting permission, work began on the site in Celigny, Switzerland. Mr Jennings, who is from...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 41

AstaCharles
2d ago

Kate Burton is the daughter of Richard Burton. She is an American actress and lives in the in California. She is very successful. Surely, she has the money to have hired a caretaker for her father's grave.

Reply(3)
35
Lisa Volz
2d ago

Wow, thank you for doing that. He is one of the most influential actors and I really love him and Elizabeth together ❤ Theirs was a poignant love story....

Reply(1)
37
latrevo to ouzo
2d ago

How sad that his children do not care. What a nice man who never knew him to care amd tend to his last resting place. Bless you.

Reply(1)
25
Related
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burton
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Audrey Hepburn
Person
Peter Ustinov
Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Llanrumney
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

As She Turns 71, a Look Back at Anjelica Huston’s Best Vintage Beauty Moments

“Serge [Lutens] gave me a bob—a real bob—and cut my bangs right above my eyes, quite low, and I’ve kept the look ever since,” Anjelica Huston told Vogue back in 2020. Her hair has been key to her look from then on. But it’s not just her chic cut that Huston is known for. An Oscar-winning actor (past hits include The Addams Family and The Royal Tenenbaums), as well as a director, producer, and author, the ’70s icon also famously dated Jack Nicholson on and off for 17 years before the couple finally called it quits in 1990.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
TODAY.com

Katharine McPhee shares intimate photo of baby with husband David Foster

Katharine McPhee is soaking up all her time with her baby boy. The singer, husband David Foster and their 1-year-old son, Rennie, have been spending some family time together in Italy. On what appeared to be one of their last days before returning to the U.S., McPhee, 38, shared an intimate photo of her little one nuzzling up against her.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Olivia Harrison: ‘George thought it was Ringo’

Olivia Harrison describes the moment she and her husband George learnt of John Lennon’s death, and how he initially thought that it was Ringo who had been killed. It features in Olivia’s new book of poetry called "Came the Lightening" which celebrates her husband’s life and legacy more than twenty years after his death.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

The Message Behind the Duchess of Cambridge’s White Alexander McQueen Suit

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing white for the summer. Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument.More from WWDPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityPhotos of Queen Elizabeth II from the Fairchild Fashion ArchivesPrince William and Kate Middleton Visit COVID-19 Vaccination Center on U.K. National Day of Reflection Middleton made her first public appearance wearing the suit earlier this year to meet the Jamaican Prime...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy