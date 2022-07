The 2022 NHL Entry Draft was a major success for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they added two defensemen who should become key pieces of the organization’s future. With the sixth overall pick, they selected Czech defenseman David Jiricek. Later in the first round they added another defender, this time a Canadian from the Western Hockey League, Denton Mateychuk. Despite an abundance of blueliners in the team’s depth chart, these two add some much-needed top-level talent that was severely needed.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO