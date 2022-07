CHICAGO — An average of one child per month is dying despite involvement of Illinois’ child welfare agency, according to a new filing in federal court. Cook County public guardian Charles Golbert highlighted the May 25 death of Amaria Osby in Chicago. The 8-year-old was murdered, allegedly by her mother, hours after a delayed visit by an investigator from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO