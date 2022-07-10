Backhoe swerved to avoid deer in Paramus crash that killed Englewood man, say police

A 78-year-old Englewood man died early Saturday morning after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a backhoe on Forest Avenue in Paramus, police said.

The crash happened at 5:05 a.m. near the intersection with Spring Valley Road. The driver of the pickup was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, said Sgt. Robert Gleason of the Paramus police.

In a Monday press release, Chief Kenny Ehrenberg said the driver of the backhoe told police he was driving south on Forest Avenue in the left lane when he swerved to avoid a deer crossing the road. The pickup truck driver was going north on Forest Avenue and struck the front corner of the backhoe and spun off the road, police said.

When police arrived on the scene, the pickup truck driver was found unresponsive. The backhoe driver, a 40-year-old Elmwood Park man was uninjured in the crash. The backhoe was owned by Suez Water, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

