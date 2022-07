Towering bonfires will be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland later to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season.The build-up to the “Eleventh Night” celebrations has been overshadowed by the death of a bonfire builder in Co Antrim on Saturday night.John Steele, a window cleaner who was aged in his mid-30s, was killed when he fell from a bonfire in Larne that stood more than 50 feet tall.A vigil was held at the site of the fire in the Antiville estate on Sunday night.The bonfire was dismantled earlier in the day and the remnants...

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO