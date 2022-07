In our individual, family, business or even corporate budgets, we may feel a little pinched due to changing economic policies or trends. Such realities may affect us negatively and influence how we live. While we pray for wisdom to manage wisely, we are exhorted by the Bible to be a blessing to orphans, widows, the poor, the homeless and others we may bless in faith. We do not have to have plenty to share what we have with a willing heart and spirit.

