CHICAGO — Javier Báez stood in the batter's box and watched the ball fly over the wall in left-center field. On the second pitch of his at-bat, Báez unloaded on a fastball from Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech. He celebrated his home run by tossing his bat and interacting with fans that booed him. More importantly, he put the Detroit Tigers on the scoreboard in the first inning.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO