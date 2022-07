Anything we do frequently enough helps us develop a knack it. We notice signals imperceptible to others, less experienced than we. Some of us can divine the impending arrival of a summer rainstorm. There are those who can instinctively read the frustration of a domesticated animal and use that insight to improve behavior problems. Many of these “pet whisperers” convert their unusual skills into lucrative careers. Their second sense becomes second cents.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO