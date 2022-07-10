ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

The President takes executive action and a judge blocks a WV scholarship: Here are the week’s top headlines

By Kathryn Ghion
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uy3mh_0ganqOt200

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion.

–> Biden signs order to protect access to abortion <–

The President outlined actions intended to reduce some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but they are limited in the ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.

Here in the Ohio Valley, four people were injured in a shooting at Club 106 in Steubenville.

–> Four people shot at Steubenville club identified <–

Officials said they believe this incident started inside the club with one shot fired. Then it moved outside, and the shooting continued. The four men who were shot are from Steubenville, Pittsburgh and Chicago. If you have any information, contact the Steubenville Police Department at (740) 283-6090.

Also in Jefferson County, a program that’s aimed at reducing overdoses is increasing its efforts after 34 overdoses were reported in the county in the last two weeks.

–> SCOPE Program aims to combat overdoses in Jefferson County <–

Almost all of them resulted in death. Several first responder agencies are participating. They want people who are struggling with addiction to know the SCOPE program is here to help.

A West Virginia judge ruled a law related to the Hope Scholarship is unconstitutional.

–> Hope Scholarship blocked in West Virginia <–

The judge blocked the state from launching the voucher program. The Hope Scholarship was signed by Governor Justice in 2021 and more than 3,000 students have already been awarded scholarships. The judge said the scholarship would ultimately take public funds and use it for private education expenses.

Finally, as drivers across America have been pinching pennies at the pump, a gas station lowered its prices.

–> Americans for Prosperity lower gas cost to $2.38 at Steubenville station <–

Sunoco on Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville lowered its prices to just $2.38 a gallon for one day only. Americans for Prosperity was behind the price drop, something they’ve been doing at gas stations across the country.

For the latest headlines all week long be sure to stay with 7News.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman arrested after saying “This is ‘Jackass, This is kick a kid.” and dropkicking child on video

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Steubenville, OH
Government
Steubenville, OH
Sports
City
Steubenville, OH
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman struck by lightning in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers say this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man’s head tattoos lead to Jan. 6 arrest, FBI says

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man is facing several charges related to his alleged conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building after federal law enforcement said his head tattoos helped investigators track him down in Davis, Tucker County. John Gordon, 47, of Bayard, West Virginia, is charged with civil […]
DAVIS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Reba McEntire coming to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia. According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on October 20, and tickets will go on sale […]
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Executive Action#Americans For Prosperity#The Supreme Court#Club 106
People

25 Ohio Republican State Senators Were Sent Poop in the Mail: 'Just Another Crappy Day'

All 25 Ohio Republican senators were shipped envelopes of feces, discovered Thursday morning. The packages, which were mailed almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office, were intercepted by the Statehouse and Cleveland and Akron post offices before reaching the senators, according to a statement from Ohio Senate spokesman John Fortney, The Columbus Dispatch reports. The return addresses on the envelopes were fake, Fortney added.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Pharmacy sued by West Virginia parents for improper dosage of COVID-19 to son

A West Virginia couple claims their teenage son received an improper dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy and is suffering from lasting side effects. Two Davisville parents filed a lawsuit on June 24 in Wood County Circuit Court, one year after a student-employee at the local pharmacy administered an undiluted dose of the vaccine to their 15-year-old child, reported newsandsentinel.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy