The President takes executive action and a judge blocks a WV scholarship: Here are the week’s top headlines

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, President Joe Biden took executive action to protect access to abortion.

The President outlined actions intended to reduce some potential penalties women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but they are limited in the ability to safeguard access to abortion nationwide.

Here in the Ohio Valley, four people were injured in a shooting at Club 106 in Steubenville.

Officials said they believe this incident started inside the club with one shot fired. Then it moved outside, and the shooting continued. The four men who were shot are from Steubenville, Pittsburgh and Chicago. If you have any information, contact the Steubenville Police Department at (740) 283-6090.

Also in Jefferson County, a program that’s aimed at reducing overdoses is increasing its efforts after 34 overdoses were reported in the county in the last two weeks.

Almost all of them resulted in death. Several first responder agencies are participating. They want people who are struggling with addiction to know the SCOPE program is here to help.



A West Virginia judge ruled a law related to the Hope Scholarship is unconstitutional.

The judge blocked the state from launching the voucher program. The Hope Scholarship was signed by Governor Justice in 2021 and more than 3,000 students have already been awarded scholarships. The judge said the scholarship would ultimately take public funds and use it for private education expenses.

Finally, as drivers across America have been pinching pennies at the pump, a gas station lowered its prices.

Sunoco on Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville lowered its prices to just $2.38 a gallon for one day only. Americans for Prosperity was behind the price drop, something they’ve been doing at gas stations across the country.

