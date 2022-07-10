Omar Narvaez sitting Sunday for Milwaukee

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting seventh. Marcell Ozuna is the Braves' designated hitter again. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.6 FanDuel...
Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Moore will move to the bench on Sunday with Sam Haggerty starting in right field. Haggerty will bat ninth versus right-hander Max Castillo and Toronto. numberFire's models project Haggerty for 7.3...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez will serve a one-game suspension on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Rodriguez was handed a one-game ban for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that occurred on June 26. Dylan Moore will replace Rodriguez in center field and hit eighth. J.P. Crawford will cover things at the top of the Mariners' order.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against right-hander Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Nootbaar started the last two games and three of the past four. Dylan Carlson, who sat out Sunday with a knee injury, is replacing Nootbaar in center field and hitting fifth.
San Diego Padres infielder C.J. Abrams is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Abrams is being replaced at shortstop by Ha-Seong Kim versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. In 123 plate appearances this season, Abrams has a .234 batting average with a .614 OPS, 2 home runs,...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chavis will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. Yoshi Tsutsugo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 9.9 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peterson will start in right field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Josh Winder and the Twins. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Peterson for 9.5 FanDuel points on...
Seattle Mariners outfielder Sam Haggerty is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Haggerty saw an uptick in playing time during Jesse Winker's six-game suspension, but he will be in a reserve role moving forward. Adam Frazier will start in right field Tuesday while Abraham Toro starts on second base and bats ninth.
Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Piscotty will move to the bench on Tuesday with Skye Bolt starting in center field. Bolt will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and Texas. numberFire's models project Bolt for 7.2 FanDuel...
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Rockies starter Austin Gomber. Our models project Nola for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Walsh is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Walsh for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hernandez will move to the bench on Sunday with Maikel Franco starting at third base. Franco will bat eighth versus right-hander Ian Anderson and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Franco for 7.8 FanDuel...
San Francisco Giants infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Ruf is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Ruf for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wynns is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Wynns for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Tsutsugo will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. Dan Vogelbach moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Tsutsugo for 7.8 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres outfielder Brent Rooker is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rooker is being replaced in left field by Jose Azocar versus Rockies starter Jose Urena. In 7 plate appearances this season, Rooker has yet to reach base.
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Gamel will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jack Suwinski starting in left field. Suwinski will bat sixth versus left-hander Daniel Castano and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Suwinski for 9.6...
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Marsh is getting the nod in left field, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Marsh for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Serven will catch for left-hander Austin Gomber on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Padres. Elias Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Serven for 10.3 FanDuel...
