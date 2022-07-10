ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive heat warning in effect for Central Texas

By Katie Hall, Austin American-Statesman
Central Texas will be under another excessive heat warning Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon, and dangerously hot conditions could continue Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The excessive heat is expected to last from 1 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, the service said. Highs will range from 105 to 108 degrees, and a heat index up to 112 degrees is expected.

The highest Austin temperature for July 10 was recorded in 1954, when the Austin Bergstrom International Airport reached a high of 103 degrees, according to National Weather Service data.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the service said in a statement. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The statement added: "Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments."

The city of Austin is offering many of its public libraries and recreation centers as cooling centers throughout the week during normal business hours. The facilities will not be open overnight. The only pets permissible at these locations are service animals.

Capital Metro buses will offer free rides to cooling centers for as long as the excessive heat warning is in effect. No one will be denied service to a cooling center.

