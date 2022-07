AS Monaco's summer started in inevitable fashion with Aurelien Tchouameni's transfer to Real Madrid for approximately $80 million being confirmed shortly after the Spanish giants' latest UEFA Champions League success. With that key piece of business out of the way after enjoying a price hike for the 22-year-old toward the end of last season, the principality outfit has relieved itself of any pressure to do further business for now and is diligently approaching the summer transfer window.

