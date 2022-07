The National Weather Service says temperatures in 29 Palms could reach 110° to 113° today, 102° to 105° in Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. Extreme heat can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Learn the warning signs to help those most vulnerable, older adults, children, and people with medical conditions. Local Cooling centers can help you beat the heat. If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home go to a cooling center near you. Local library branches in Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley, and Twentynine Palms are available as cooling centers during regular business hours and Reach Out Morongo Basin in Twentynine Palms opens their cooling center if temperatures soar to 115°.

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO