The Duchess of Cambridge’s Polka Dot Dress Is for the New Sloane Rangers

By Hikmat Mohammed
 2 days ago
Kate Middleton took a front row seat inside the royal box with her son Prince George. Getty Images

LONDON — Three times is a charm.

The Duchess of Cambridge is wearing yet another polka dot Alessandra Rich dress. Her third one this summer — it’s safe to say that the ubiquitous Zara polka dot midi dress from 2019 has had a royal remix.

The Italian-born, London-based Rich designs for Sloane Rangers. Her pieces include the tropes of the Hooray Henrietta uniform: velvet button-down dresses; checked bouclé jackets; lace trimmed Peter Pan collars; floral wallpaper prints, and the quintessentially British midi dress.

Kate Middleton took a front row seat inside the royal box at Wimbledon on Sunday with her husband Prince William and their son Prince George to watch the men’s finals tennis match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

The navy printed dress is a fashion curveball from the duchess, who often wears solid shades to the games. But the no-fuss number is an easy choice for Middleton, who has had a busy calendar month of events since June, where she’s worn a plethora of British labels, including Stella McCartney, Roksanda, Alexander McQueen, Emilia Wickstead and more.

In June, Middleton wore a brown and white polka dot dress from Alessandra Rich to Royal Ascot, drawing very similar comparisons to Julia Roberts’ brown polka dot frock in “Pretty Woman” and to the time when Princess Diana attended the event in 1988 in a Victor Edelstein dress.

For the duchess’ first appearance at this year’s Wimbledon, she decided on a blue pleated polka-dot midi dress that she first wore publicly to a street party in Kensington, London, during Queen Elizabeth II’s four-day Jubilee weekend celebrations.

As a patron of the All England Tennis Club, it’s part of Middleton’s duty to present the winner with the Venus Rosewater Dish for the women’s finals and silver gilt cup for the men’s.

The real champion of Wimbledon and the summer, however, has been Alessandra Rich by securing Middleton in three of her pieces this summer.

Since the brand launched in 2010, it’s been going full steam ahead with the support of the royals.

The future queen consort is well aware of the world stage that she’s on and the influence it yields. Just like her late mother-in-law, she’s assembled a group of designers who will serve her image best — Alessandra Rich being one of them.

Suzanne Karam
2d ago

Ahh...oh that it were thus that the citizens of our great United States were as well-groomed as the Brits are! I am a bonafide Southern Belle, and as excellent as my etiquette training was, the British are exceptional!

