ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Playful Jurgen Klopp Mocks Man United By Suggesting Liverpool Are Bigger Club

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15s38B_0ganoWCg00

Liverpool and United will meet in Bangkok on Tuesday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp began his first press conference of the new season in a playful mood.

The Reds are due to begin their pre-season tour with a high-profile exhibition match against fierce rivals Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday.

Klopp and his team had been greeted by hundreds of fans at the airport after they arrived in Bangkok.

A large number of journalists then crammed into Klopp's press conference, which was also attended by captain Jordan Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester United

IMAGO/PA Images/Simon Peach

Before Klopp had faced any questions, he decided to cheekily ask one of his own.

Klopp asked: "First question I have… did it look like this yesterday when Manchester United was here as well?"

A few reporters were then heard muttering "no" in response.

Klopp was clearly aiming a sly dig at United by suggesting that Liverpool are a bigger and more popular club.

Liverpool have certainly been much more successful than United since Klopp arrived in England in 2015.

United have only won two trophies - the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017 - since Klopp became Liverpool boss.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lifted seven pieces of silverware during the Klopp era, including the Premier League and Champions League.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Milner
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Europa League#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager to be given freedom of the city

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to be given the freedom of the city after leading the Reds to huge success. Liverpool City Council will recommend conferring honorary Freedom of the City status on the 55-year-old German at a meeting next week. Klopp has won the Champions League, Premier League and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
982
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy