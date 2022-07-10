Playful Jurgen Klopp Mocks Man United By Suggesting Liverpool Are Bigger Club

Liverpool and United will meet in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp began his first press conference of the new season in a playful mood.

The Reds are due to begin their pre-season tour with a high-profile exhibition match against fierce rivals Manchester United in Thailand on Tuesday.

Klopp and his team had been greeted by hundreds of fans at the airport after they arrived in Bangkok.

A large number of journalists then crammed into Klopp's press conference, which was also attended by captain Jordan Henderson and vice-skipper James Milner.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured speaking at a press conference in Bangkok ahead of a pre-season friendly against Manchester United IMAGO/PA Images/Simon Peach

Before Klopp had faced any questions, he decided to cheekily ask one of his own.

Klopp asked: "First question I have… did it look like this yesterday when Manchester United was here as well?"

A few reporters were then heard muttering "no" in response.

Klopp was clearly aiming a sly dig at United by suggesting that Liverpool are a bigger and more popular club.

Liverpool have certainly been much more successful than United since Klopp arrived in England in 2015.

United have only won two trophies - the EFL Cup and Europa League in 2017 - since Klopp became Liverpool boss.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have lifted seven pieces of silverware during the Klopp era, including the Premier League and Champions League.