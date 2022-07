SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They say that nature abhors a vacuum. At Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville, though, nature appears to be fine with a telephone. The “Telephone of the Wind” is a rotary phone, affixed to a wooden pavilion at Hudson Crossing Park’s “Secret Garden” area. Next to it, a plaque gives some instructions, telling visitors to pick up the receiver and speak into it, passing on words, thoughts and memories to a lost loved one. It’s a one-sided dialogue, of course, but one intended to keep lost loved ones alive in the hearts of those still living.

