Man dies after crashing van into Hyde Park elementary school

By Anna Roberts
WGN News
 2 days ago
Police believe 60-year-old lost consciousness before crashing van into Bret Harte Elementary School

CHICAGO – A man was found dead after crashing a van into a school on Chicago’s South Side Sunday morning.

Police said the 60-year-old man was driving in the 5600 block of South Stony Island around 7 a.m.

Investigators believe the man lost consciousness before crashing the car into Bret Harte Elementary School in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

