ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Dior Seeks Compensation From Valentino

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUogH_0ganoP1b00

Click here to read the full article.

DIOR ’S DEMAND : Valentino staged a dreamy couture show on the Spanish Steps on Friday evening, which had clusters of onlookers flood the nearby streets and look out of the windows from the buildings all around, cheering and clapping. The mood was festive — but the House of Dior was not amused. In a letter sent to
Valentino on the night of the show by the retail manager of Christian Dior Italia and seen by WWD, the French brand requested to be compensated for the disruption caused to the Dior store, located on the corner of Via Condotti and facing the Spanish Steps, in the amount of 100,000 euros to be paid in 15 days.

According to Dior, Valentino, which had been requesting permits to stage the event in such a key location in the city from the police and several authorities for months, in its own letter sent out to retailers on June 27 “guaranteed regular foot traffic to the stores,” but Dior said this was “not reflected in any way” by the situation on the evening of the show, according to the letter.

Dior stated that access to its boutique was “hampered” and customers were “refused access and blocked at the barriers,” so that the store “remained empty and could not operate from the early hours of the afternoon,” a fact that Dior alleged was “amplified” by the event being scheduled on a Friday, “a day when surely proceeds are [significant].”

More from WWD

If the amount is not paid by Valentino in two weeks, Dior stated it will “adopt all the necessary measures to protect its rights.” Dior representatives did not return requests for additional comment.

At press time, no other fashion brand with stores in the area surrounding the Spanish Steps had submitted any complaint to Valentino.

Best of WWD

Comments / 78

James Bradley
2d ago

if the photo in this headline is suppose to be sensual or something of that nature. it isn't. if your going to run around like that why waste the money on textiles?

Reply(6)
36
Lynda Hendren
2d ago

That’s woman looks like she is miserable. I’ve seen models have stone cold, expressionless looks, but she does not look comfortable at all.

Reply(4)
23
letsgobrandon
2d ago

good Lord at the world full of prudes they go full on crazy if they see a females breast, women can wear sheer clothing and still be respectable if you see more than you prefer to see look away put on your wool dress and go to church

Reply(7)
10
Related
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Paris Jackson Sings With Her Rock Band in Grunge-Chic Distressed Matacomplex Dress on ‘Tonight Show’

Click here to read the full article. Paris Jackson is performing her new song in style. The singer appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday to promote her Nirvana-inspired, new single “Lighthouse.” For the performance, she wore a nude dress with mesh sleeves by Matacomplex. She paired the look with black patent combat boots by Dr. Martens and nude fishnet tights.More from WWDDixie D'Amelio Kicks Off Album Launch with Party at NightingaleEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season 4 PremierePhotos of Teyana Taylor's Fashion Brand JuJuBeez Speaking with Rolling Stone about her new single, she said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Christian Dior
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Walks Paris Runway In Tight Catsuit: Photos

Lourdes Leon, 25, is a bonafide runway superstar. The oldest daughter of Madonna, 63, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she strutted down the runway in a skintight catsuit by Marine Serre on Saturday, June 25. The ensemble featured the brands signature moon print in white against black fabric for a dramatic contrast, along with a built in shoe and gloves. Lourdes was styled with plenty of gold chains reminiscent of the 1980s, along with a bold belt and plenty of stacked bracelets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

Zendaya isn’t pregnant: debunking the wild internet rumours

One over ambitious TikToker has set the internet on fire after sharing a video claiming that Euphoria star Zendaya is pregnant with Tom Holland’s baby. The fiasco started when @ryan.roberts posted a TikTok video that showed Zendaya’s Instagram account posting a celebratory ultrasound pregnant post. ‘I love you. Halfway there @tomholland2013’ the doctored picture’s caption reads.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Cardi B, Kristen McMenamy, Lil Nas X, and More

Archival Jean Paul Gaultier is still going strong. Just look to Cardi B who showed off one of the rarest pieces from the designer, a “cyberdot” catsuit, this past week. Cardi B and JPG fans will recognize this look instantly. It hails from the fall 1995 runway and Cardi has worn an iteration before. In 2019, she donned a yellow curve-skimming dress version for the Hustlers premiere. Chic times two!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Spanish#Christian Dior Italia#French#Dior Valentino
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Playful baby elephant rips model’s skirt off

A model had a playful encounter with a baby elephant when she visited a sanctuary in Chiang Mai, Thailand.A three-week old calf at Chia Lai Orchid took a particular shine to Megan Milan, pushing her to the ground, pulling her skirt and rolling on top of her."I’m used to being around elephants but I had never been around one so young, he’s only three-weeks-old. So I asked to go see him. He was definitely a little heavy and strong", Milan said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
ANIMALS
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
In Style

Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32

Hailey Bieber keeps talking about glazed donut skin, but the hottest trend of the summer is glazed donut feet. Which, I swear, is much more pleasant than it sounds. While on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month to discuss her new beauty brand, Rhode, which aims to make your face look as delectable as a glazed donut, Bieber wore shoes that had that same exact effect on her feet. Her Aquazarra Mirror mules are advertised as a modern day Cinderella sandal, but the clear PVC strap that glides across the top of the foot also looks just like a glistening sugar glaze.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Tessa Thompson Is the Best-Dressed Woman in Hollywood Right Now

Occasionally there are red-carpet moments that stop you in your tracks. Times when celebrities go against the grain and choose fashion that stands in contrast to what everyone else is wearing. These are rare and exciting, and make everyone’s lives, from the stylists to the designers, a little more interesting. Tessa Thompson’s team, backed by the celebrity dressing duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald—who go by the handle Wayman + Micah—are currently having a ball.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Here’s Why Dua Lipa Can Be Sued for Posting Photos of Herself to Instagram

For the second time in a year, Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit over posting a paparazzi picture of herself to her Instagram account. In a suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in California, New York-based photographer Robert Barbera claims that the singer committed copyright infringement by posting pics he took of her to the platform in July 2018.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s First Official Joint Portrait Revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first official joint portrait has been revealed. During a visit to Cambridgeshire on Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were present for the unveiling of their official portrait, which was painted by British artist Jamie Coreth and commissioned last year by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund, held by the Cambridge Community Foundation, and given as a gift by Cambridgeshire.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Tom Cruise Spots Kate Middleton In Yellow Dress At Wimbledon Weeks After 'Maverick' Premiere

Kate Middleton garnered plenty of attention from her fellow attendees at Wimbledon Saturday — including Tom Cruise. The "Mission: Impossible" star, 60, and the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, were both seated in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Saturday's women's final, but Cruise was a few rows behind Middleton.
TENNIS
Vogue

Anne Hathaway Is A Barbie Girl In A Barbie World At Valentino Haute Couture

Ever since she changed up her stylist from Law Roach to Erin Walsh, Anne Hathaway has traded her coastal grandmother staples (nautical stripes, linen trousers) for a wardrobe with a bombshell edge when hitting the red carpet or promo trail. Key to her sartorial renaissance? The house of Valentino. See the playful lemon ensemble she wore to a Bulgari dinner in Paris last month, or the distinctly Andy Sachs minidress she sported while promoting her AppleTV+ hit, WeCrashed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy