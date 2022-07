UTICA — Spirits were high and the skies bright as competitors lined up for the 2022 Boilermaker 5K at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday. Roughly 2,500 runners signed up to take on the last leg of the Boilermaker 15K on Burrstone Road bridge, according to Mary Ruckel, 5K coordinator. In previous years that number averaged around 5,000, she said, but COVID-19 has taken its toll on the race since it usurped the annual competition in 2020, she explained. That year it took on a virtual form, and the year following, it came back in a reduced capacity in October – lining up in jackets to watch the racers just wasn’t the same, she reflected.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO