Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89
Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville. The event included a barber chair to honor his long career that included owning a barber shop.
Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.
