Oprah Winfrey's father, Vernon Winfrey, dies at 89

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville. The event included a barber chair to honor his long career that included owning a barber shop.

John DeGraff
2d ago

Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace.

