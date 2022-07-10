ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Frenkie De Jong To Return To Barcelona Training Tomorrow With Manchester United Deal On Hold

By Alex Wallace
 2 days ago

Frenkie De Jong will reportedly return to Barcelona training on Monday despite a deal with Manchester United being on the table as well as a rough relationship unfolding between Barca and De Jong's agent, according to a new report.

De Jong has a deal on the table with United as Barca and the Red Devils are said to be locked in a position where no advancements have been made on a deal at the moment.

A fee has reportedly been agreed between both clubs however the actual deal and structure with stages of payments and add ons yet to be concluded.

De Jong has two offers on the table which would either see the Dutchman take a huge salary cut at Barca or move to Old Trafford with the first option said to be off the table on De Jong's side.

De Jong is now expected to return to Barcelona training on Monday after returning from his holiday.

Despite a deal being so close, the Dutchman could be returning to Barca training whilst the players future remains in the air.

Spanish reporter, Gerard Romero reported "Frenkie de Jong will return to Barcelona's training tomorrow. It is going to be very significant."

Romero has been covering the De Jong saga and was the first to report on the possibility of the deal.

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Wayne Rooney Wife News

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set to become the next manager of DC United in MLS. Unfortunately, Rooney's wife, Coleen, is reportedly not the biggest fan of the United States. It will be interesting to see if Coleen Rooney joins her husband in the United States for his coaching opportunity. Fans...
MLS
Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Have Agreed A €85million Fee For Frenkie De Jong | Now Waiting On Midfielder's Decision

Manchester United and Barcelona have now reportedly agreed a fee of around €85million for Frenkie De Jong following reports of United's directors meeting in Barcelona, states a new report. United and Barcelona representatives held talks in Spain on Monday regarding the deal surrounding the Dutch midfielder with United wanting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
